    Skanska Concludes 90-Day Pilot Program of Zero-Emission Volvo EC230 Electric in North America

    Wed February 21, 2024 - West Edition
    Skanska


    The excavator was used to load trucks of export construction material from a stockpile. Results of the 90-day trial indicate that the Volvo EC230 Electric performed the necessary activities as intended while keeping the pace of work on schedule.
    Photo courtesy of Skanska
    The excavator was used to load trucks of export construction material from a stockpile. Results of the 90-day trial indicate that the Volvo EC230 Electric performed the necessary activities as intended while keeping the pace of work on schedule.

    Skanska, a leading construction and development firm, has announced the completion of a 90-day pilot program using the Volvo EC230 Electric excavator on the Purple (D Line) Extension Transit Project in Los Angeles, at the South Yard of the La Brea station.

    Skanska's use of the zero-emissions equipment was among the first to pilot the Volvo excavator in North America. The goal of the trial was to test the capability of a battery-powered excavator to perform the necessary construction work, particularly in relation to its diesel-powered counterpart. The study further advances Skanska's mission of reducing embodied carbon emissions on its jobsites and Volvo's goal of making fossil-free machinery more accessible in the United States.

    The excavator was used to load trucks of export construction material from a stockpile. Results of the 90-day trial indicate that the Volvo EC230 Electric performed the necessary activities as intended while keeping the pace of work on schedule. The results noted in the initial findings indicate reduced emissions and lowered costs. The unit reduced carbon per hour by 66 percent (34 kilograms) and saved an estimated 74 percent in cost per hour ($15.15).

    There were additional benefits from a health and safety aspect. The electric excavator generated much less vibration and noise than a diesel-powered version. Not only does this create a less exhaustive and better working environment for the operator, but it also results in less construction noise for the surrounding community. Favorable feedback from operators also included its ease of use and capacity.

    "Skanska is proud to be a part of this pilot with Volvo which can serve as a catalyst for the evolution and adoption of lower emission construction practices," said Mason Ford, director of sustainability and equipment services of Skanska USA Civil.

    "Aligned with our commitment to a cleaner future, the successful completion of this pilot program represents a significant stride forward for the entire industry. Change doesn't happen overnight, but this type of investigation into the possibilities furthers the conversation around electrification and sustainable innovation within civil construction."

    As a leader in sustainability, Skanska has set ambitious climate targets across our global operations and aims to achieve a 70 percent carbon reduction by 2030 in its own operations and across its entire value chain.




    Read more about...

    California Electric Equipment Electric Excavator Excavators Los Angeles Skanska Volvo






