CPPSUP lower walkway. (Skanska USA photo)

Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, and its joint venture partner, ECCO III Enterprises Inc., have completed phase one of the New York State Department of Transportation's (NYSDOT) $460 million Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement program at Hunts Point Peninsula in the South Bronx.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the first phase of the improvement project that will significantly improve the day-to-day lives of the local community and thousands of commuters that travel to, from and through Hunts Point and the surrounding region each day," said Michael Viggiano, executive vice president of Skanska's East Coast civil operations.

"It's an honor to have had the opportunity to make these long-awaited improvements to an essential New York access point and provide a safer and more efficient interchange."

This multi-faceted project, inclusive of extensive coordination with Amtrak, The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), CSX Railway and The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation alongside The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) included the construction of a new interchange and pedestrian facilities to improve access to the Hunts Point peninsula in the South Bronx region.

Key project elements included the replacement of four bridges that connect Bruckner Expressway and Bruckner Boulevard over Amtrak and CSX rail lines. In addition to the construction of three new ramps, deck replacement and widening of exit ramps, removal of existing pier bents, construction of a new multi-steel plate girder bridge, roadway reconstruction, construction of a new pedestrian bridge over Amtrak/CSX. and a shared use path under the Bruckner Expressway. A new community park also was established.

This project, which was delivered on time and under budget, will significantly upgrade and improve access and safety for the traveling public, while simultaneously addressing and improving the structural and operational deficits throughout the area. The new interchange will benefit the local community by alleviating congestion and creating improved mobility as well as improving truck access from Sheridan Boulevard and Bruckner Expressway/Boulevard to the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center, thereby removing trucks from local streets.

JMT of New York Inc. (JMT) served as the project designer with project engineering team consisting of VHB Engineering, COWI, SJH Engineering, Malick & Scherer and Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers.

