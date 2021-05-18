Equipmentdown-arrow
Skanska Selected to Build Radford University's $80.5M Center for Adaptive Innovation, Creativity

Tue May 18, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Skanska


The $80.5 million, 177,917-sq.-ft. building will replace the existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts and create interdisciplinary student spaces.
The $80.5 million, 177,917-sq.-ft. building will replace the existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts and create interdisciplinary student spaces.
The $80.5 million, 177,917-sq.-ft. building will replace the existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts and create interdisciplinary student spaces. The new building will allow for the cross-disciplinary collaboration of educational programs in the arts, health sciences, and technology.

Global construction and development firm Skanska has been selected to build Radford University's new Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity (CAIC). Located in Radford, Va., the $80.5 million, 177,917-sq.-ft. building will replace the existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts and create interdisciplinary student spaces.

"The new Center for Adaptative Innovation and Creativity will offer the most modern classrooms that are adaptable for not only for how classes are taught today but how they are envisioned for the future," said Brian O. Hemphill, president of Radford University.

"The new building is of the utmost importance to the students, faculty and staff at Radford University, and will provide much needed space to welcome and inspire its users for generations to come."

The center represents the largest capital construction project in the history of Radford University in terms of total project funding and square footage. The new building will allow for the cross-disciplinary collaboration of educational programs in the arts, health sciences, and technology, and will include modern facilities, such as:

  • a 475-seat performing arts theatre
    auditorium,
  • fashion and interior design labs,
  • health sciences clinical labs,
  • painting and drawing studios,
  • music and dance studios,
  • maker and printer spaces,
  • virtual and augmented reality labs, and
  • offices and other academic support spaces, including classrooms and collaboration rooms.

"We are excited to enhance the educational experience of the students, faculty and staff at Radford University," said Greg Peele, executive vice president responsible for Skanska's North Carolina and Virginia building operations. "The new CAIC building will allow for the integration of programs for innovative research, study and socialization with modern amenities and spaces for students to prosper."

The project is expected to begin in June 2021 and be completed by end of 2023.




