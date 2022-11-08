Joycelyn Yue

Skanska USA, a global construction and development firm, has appointed Joycelyn Yue as national director of supplier diversity for its building operations, revitalizing and sharpening focus on the company's leadership in this space.

In this role, Yue will lead the U.S. building operation's national supplier diversity team of professionals located in 23 offices and will partner with regional and national leadership to further develop and elevate the company's Supplier Diversity Compliance program. Yue is based Los Angeles, Calif.

"Skanska's mission to build for a better society includes maximizing opportunities for small and diverse suppliers and connecting with the communities where we build. Joy brings to Skanska a wealth of experience in supplier diversity and community engagement, along with a passion for diversity and inclusion," said Jeff Cruz, Skanska ethics and compliance officer. "We are thrilled to have Joy join and lead our supplier diversity team."

In addition to the hiring of Yue, Rita Ohaya, Johnny Ortiz and Marcus Thompson have been promoted to the role of regional director of supplier diversity, joining current regional director, Donna Licciardi. Each will have overall responsibility for a region within the supplier diversity program while focusing greater emphasis on subcontractor development, community engagement, and outreach.

Emily Madero and Enzo Mungu also have joined the supplier diversity team in the newly created role of supplier diversity compliance manager.

Yue joined Skanska from Southern California Edison where she served as supplier diversity senior program manager responsible for developing, managing and executing supplier diversity programs in compliance with California Public Utilities Commissions' General Order 156, designed to facilitate the inclusion, development, and outreach of small and diverse businesses. Previously she was director of programs for the Southern California Supplier Development Council.

