Skanska presents a check to further support YWLA’s commitment to STEM education. (L-R): Lynn Hammer, executive director, Foundation for the Young Women’s Leadership Academy of Fort Worth; Meloni Raney, TEXCO president, CEO and YWLA board member; Tamara Albury, principal of YWLA; and Kimberly Burke, Skanska vice president of business development. (Skanska photo)

Skanska USA Building North Texas office hosted more than 30 students from the Young Women's Leadership Academy (YWLA) for a Day of Discovery. During the half-day event, the Skanska team introduced students to the careers available in architecture, engineering and construction, along with a panel discussion comprised of Skanska's women in construction. The students were able to receive real-world application of skills they learn in their AP STEM-based curriculum. In addition, students were introduced to a working jobsite. Before entering an active construction site, they were given a safety orientation, fitted with PPE and gifted a pair of work boots to keep, all provided by Skanska. Additionally, the principal of YWLA was presented a check for $3,000 to help further the school's STEM program.

"It is our honor to host Days of Discovery for students across the Metroplex," Kimberly Burke, Skanska vice president of business development, said. "We believe it is important for young women, in particular, to realize they can have long-lasting careers in construction, whether they become an engineer or go into the fields of finance or marketing. It is a growing industry across the country and especially in Texas."

