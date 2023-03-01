SmartEquip is a leading technology standard for equipment lifecycle management, service and procurement support for the construction industry, with $1.4+ billion in equipment parts ordered through its network each year.

Founded in 2000, the company's platform provides a seamless brand-enhancing experience for fleet owners, manufacturers and distributors of complex equipment.

Today the SmartEquip Network has grown to more than 700 suppliers in 20 countries around the world, which support over 100 equipment owners across the globe, including the top five rental companies in the world: United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, AKTIO, LOXAM and Herc Rentals.

"We started in North America, have grown our European and Asian markets expansively over the past decade, and are excited to continue building the SmartEquip Network around the world with the help of our parent company Ritchie Bros.," said Alexander Schuessler, founder and president International Group, SmartEquip.

"We will be showcasing our solutions and services at ConExpo-Con/AGG next month, as well as also celebrate our 10-year anniversary in Europe."

How SmartEquip Helps

Equipment owners around the world recognize the drain on fleet uptime, due to the labor- and time-intensive need to locate the right parts and appropriate service procedures for their equipment repairs. SmartEquip's global Network allows manufacturers and dealers electronically to pinpoint-deliver the right parts and support information to the individual service technician, dynamically customized to the make, model, and serial number of the equipment.

The Network delivers product support information with interactive intelligent diagrams. From within a single screen, repair technicians can locate the required parts either from within their own stock, or order directly from their preferred suppliers, as the system auto-generates always-accurate purchase and work orders.

Manufacturers and dealers on the platform additionally can utilize SmartEquip's e-Commerce platform, to provide similarly support and commerce capabilities within their own websites. The company recently released its e-Commerce 2.0 product with significantly enhanced flexibility in supporting electronic transactions.

SmartEquip will be presenting its solutions and services at ConExpo-Con/AGG in the West Hall at Booth W43001 with Ritchie Bros. To book a SmartEquip demo, click here.

