SnowWolf Temporarily Converts Assembly Plant to Support COVID-19 Response

Wed May 06, 2020 - National Edition
SnowWolf


SnowWolf employees were trained in very short order to go from assembling snow plows to producing thousands of beds ready for service. Putting snow plow assembly on hold, warehouse aisles were converted to storage bays for the large quantity of hospital bed components.

On April 6, in less than 24 hours, SnowWolf had converted one of its snowplow attachment assembly plants to support the COVID-19 relief effort.

In partnership with Fastbeds, a manufacturer of emergency field hospital beds, SnowWolf began assembling, packaging and shipping beds to the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Fastbeds' mission is to provide a quick relief solution to hospitals and care centers suffering from accommodation difficulties. From this one facility, thousands of beds were assembled and delivered to healthcare facilities across the United States.

The Perfect Setup

At first thought, there aren't many similarities between assembling snowplows and steel-framed field hospital beds. But SnowWolf's assembly line was a shoo-in fit.

Overhead cranes do the heavy lifting and purpose-built rolling snowplow assembly fixtures provided an immediate, safe and efficient solution for the high demand production requirements.

"It's inspiring and fascinating! Just two short days ago, I had never considered anything but snow removal products coming off these assembly lines," SnowWolf Co-CEO Mark Holman said.

Putting snow plow assembly on hold, warehouse aisles were converted to storage bays for the large quantity of hospital bed components.

Fit for Purpose

"If you've ever met the SnowWolf team, you'll know how our core purpose drives us. In every company meeting and on walls in our facilities, it boldly proclaims, 'We are obsessed with creating better futures for those around us by crafting revolutionary solutions that customers love', the company said.

"During this pandemic, I can't think of a better way to create better futures for those around us than by committing our space, time and resources to help those most in need," said Jerry Holman SnowWolf Co-CEO.

"To see our team instantly rally around this cause is one of the most meaningful moments of my lifetime," he added.

For more information, call 800/905-2265 or visit snowwolfplows.com.



