A new stop for the Ogden bus rapid transit system takes shape at the corner of 25th Street and Monroe Boulevard. It’s one of four areas along the BRT route targeted for potential redevelopment efforts. (Photo courtesy of Stacey & Witbeck.)

General contractor Stacey and Witbeck recently completed the $101 million Ogden bus rapid transit (BRT) line for the 5.3-mi. transit connection between downtown Ogden and the campuses of Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital.

The project, which was in planning stages for more than 10 years and was previously valuated at $60 to $80 million, consists of 10 electric buses and charging infrastructure, 13 stations along the route, road widening, some roadway construction at WSU, right of way purchases and utility locations.

"The Ogden BRT team has been busy paving roads, pouring sidewalks and relocating waterlines — all part of the Ogden Bus Rapid Transit system project," Stacey and Witbeck said in a social media statement.

Service for the BRT line starts at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave. and heads east on 23rd Street to Washington Boulevard, then goes south along Washington Boulevard to 25th Street, then turns east along 25th Street to Harrison Boulevard and then finally heads south to WSU and a planned transit center at the Dee Events Center.

This project has been many years in the making. According to Ogden City Council documents, an Ogden/WSU transit study commenced in November 2004. The first version of the project called for a streetcar system, but officials deemed that option too expensive in 2016.

Project Benefits

Increased Service: A bus every 10 minutes means less time waiting. The Ogden/WSU will provide 16 percent more service than the existing 603;

Improved Access to WSU: This project includes a brand new bus-only road which will run right through the center of campus. A BRT station will be located next to the student union;

Regional Connection: The Ogden/WSU BRT connects major destinations in Ogden to FrontRunner; which brings people to the community from Salt Lake City, Provo and all points in-between;

Provides Access to Jobs: This project connects downtown Ogden, Weber State University and McKay Dee Hospital, which are the top three employment centers in Ogden;

Addresses the Wasatch Front's Air Quality: Improved transit service from FrontRunner will encourage more people to use transit, limiting the number of cars on the road. This investment will also help make Ogden more pedestrian and bike friendly;

Helps Reduce Congestion, Parking Demand at WSU: As more students, faculty and staff ride transit to the campus, less parking will be needed. This will enable WSU to redevelop some of its parking areas;

Promotes Economic Development: Implementing BRT in Ogden has the potential to spur $550 million in economic development by 2040 (based on previous research).

