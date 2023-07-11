The draft 2024 UTP public comment period began Friday, July 7, 2023, and ends Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 4 p.m. (CDT). (TxDOT photo)

As the Texas population continues to boom, TxDOT is drafting a record-breaking 10-year transportation plan and now the public is invited to weigh in on the projects proposed in their communities.

To help guide transportation projects over the next decade, TxDOT is seeking public input on the draft 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), the state's 10-year transportation plan.

The draft 2024 UTP totals $100 billion, which is $15 billion more than the 2023 plan. The increase primarily comes from growth in revenues from Proposition 1 (passed in the 2015 legislative session) generated by oil and gas severance fees dedicated to highway improvements.

"The UTP is TxDOT's road map to developing projects across the state," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. "It's important to work with our transportation partners and hear from the public to guide transportation improvements that address congestion and enhance safety."

Projects included in the UTP will improve safety, address congestion and connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. The UTP also addresses public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, freight and international trade, and bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

The public is invited to learn about the UTP and participate in a virtual public hearing on July 25 at 2 p.m. The public may join the meeting and hearing by phone or online via TxDOT Public Involvement.

The draft 2024 UTP public comment period began Friday, July 7, 2023 and ends Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 4 p.m. (CDT).

There are multiple ways to comment throughout the process and they can all be found on the public involvement section of TxDOT.gov, along with recordings and presentations from each meeting and hearing. Comment forms are also available in English, Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.

The UTP is updated annually and TxDOT works with its transportation partners to identify projects to be included. Public comments and feedback are a very important part of developing the plan.

The Texas Transportation Commission approves the UTP annually in accordance with Texas state law at its August commission meeting and publishes the approved UTP on TxDOT.gov.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 512/463-8700.

Today's top stories