Stellar Industries, a 100 percent employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories is launching a new hydraulic service crane utilizing the exclusive CDTpro Control System with Range Finder Technology.

The new 14530 crane is a redesigned 14,000-lb. class crane.

With a sleek new design, the Stellar 14530 hydraulic service crane features a reduced weight of about 11 percent (350 lbs.) as compared to the previous model. Additionally, the new design features increased strength, with a lifting capacity of 92,000 ft-lbs vs. 82,600 ft-lbs. This ultimately creates more payload for the operator while increasing utility, according to the manufacturer.

Stellar recently launched 9,000-lb., 10,000-lb. and 12,000-lb. classes of hydraulic service cranes, all of which feature a new octagonal boom design and a smaller boom tip. The 14530 also has these features, which allow the cranes to maintain strength while the compact boom tip creates an easier reach for smaller spaces.

All of the newly redesigned cranes come with the most ergonomically correct and balanced radio remote control available — the Stellar CDTpro Control System with Range Finder Technology. This proprietary system was designed to improve ergonomics and increase usability. With single-handed smooth operation and proportional control, operators can place loads more precisely while allowing for multiple functions to run at once. Additionally, users will be alerted that they are approaching maximum load capacity through vibrations, a key feature to help with safety on the job site.

Range Finder Technology also allows the operator to save time by recognizing if the crane can lift a load before ever needing to unstow the crane. Users will simply park the truck, walk to the load and let the remote calculate the crane's lifting capacity at that distance, easily avoiding unnecessary teardowns and re-setups.

"The newly redesigned 14530 hydraulic service crane helps users maximize the value of their crane. Not only does it provide more payload for customers by reducing the weight of the crane, but it can also lift more. We're excited about the new lighter, stronger 14530 crane, completing our redesign of our heavy-duty hydraulic service crane line," said Adam Oppermann, Stellar product manager.

