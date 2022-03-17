List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Stellar Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer Eliminates Need for CDL Hazmat Certification

Thu March 17, 2022 - National Edition
Stellar Industries


The multi-tank design enables operators to haul diesel fuel without the need for CDL hazmat certification — helping them stay DOT-compliant while saving on equipment and driver costs.
Stellar, an employee-owned and operated manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers, and service truck and van accessories, is expanding its FuelMate fuel trailer line with the new multi-tank fuel trailer.

The Stellar multi-tank fuel trailer is an alternative to fuel transfer tanks and dedicated fuel trucks because it does not require a dedicated chassis and frees up CDL hazmat operators.

The fuel trailer is equipped with seven 110-gal. internally baffled fuel tanks with sight gauge, vented cap and tank breather. It also features one 110-gal. stainless steel DEF tank, work lighting and a drawer system. Additional features and benefits include:

  • A spacious, ergonomically useful 54-in. cabinet with "gull wing" doors.
  • Tube framing that is stronger than channel iron.
  • A spring leaf that is more durable and easier to replace.
  • A primer powder coat for superior salt spray performance, durability and a premium finish.

"Our new multi-tank fuel trailer enables operators to make better use of their time, team and money when transporting fuel," said Jason Vertin, director of sales, ag and utility trailers at Stellar.

For more information, visit www.stellarindustries.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




