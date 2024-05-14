Photo courtesy of Stellar Blair Cogburn

Stellar Industries, a 100 percent employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high-quality mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, welcomed Blair Cogburn to the demountable sales team. Cogburn has been hired as regional sales manager of the Southeastern region.

Cogburn brings 19 years of commercial work truck experience to the Stellar team. In his past roles he specialized in commercial and utility vehicle upfits, service crane upfits and commercial van interiors for individual contractors, vehicle dealers and state and federal government entities. Cogburn also has served as an outside parts sales representative for a Class 8 truck dealer.

In his new role as regional sales manager — demountables, Cogburn will continue to strengthen existing relationships with distributors in the Southeastern United States as well as foster new partnerships. Stellar will look to Cogburn to effectively share the value proposition of key products and strategically expand the hooklift network to maximize market penetration.

"I'm excited to get to know the distributors in my region on a personal level," said Cogburn. "By understanding their individual needs, I will be able to find the right Stellar solution for their business, so that they can deliver the best solutions to their customers."

