Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu February 10, 2022 - Northeast Edition #4
Stephenson Equipment (SEI) is ready to serve Philadelphia, northern Delaware and northern West Virginia as the exclusive LeeBoy and Rosco dealer of the areas.
SEI has served the rest of Pennsylvania and upstate New York for decades as a LeeBoy and Rosco dealer, and already has locations in the proximity to serve these added territories. Stephenson has some of the most highly trained and experienced service technicians and sales staff in the region, the company said.
Customers needing parts, service, sales and rental assistance can call on SEI's Prospect Park location at 610/534-0700, and their local LeeBoy representatives, Thane Heller, Rob DeLucia and Dave Skopek.
Customers needing parts, service or rental assistance in the West Virginia counties of Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Preston, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Marion and Taylor, may now reach Stephenson Equipment at 724/865-9221.