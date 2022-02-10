Customers needing parts, service, sales and rental assistance can call on SEI’s Prospect Park, Pa., location.

Stephenson Equipment (SEI) is ready to serve Philadelphia, northern Delaware and northern West Virginia as the exclusive LeeBoy and Rosco dealer of the areas.

SEI has served the rest of Pennsylvania and upstate New York for decades as a LeeBoy and Rosco dealer, and already has locations in the proximity to serve these added territories. Stephenson has some of the most highly trained and experienced service technicians and sales staff in the region, the company said.

Philadelphia, Pa., Northern Delaware Area

Customers needing parts, service, sales and rental assistance can call on SEI's Prospect Park location at 610/534-0700, and their local LeeBoy representatives, Thane Heller, Rob DeLucia and Dave Skopek.

Thane Heller — serves customers in Chester and Delaware counties, along with northern Delaware. He can be reached at 610/212-6137.

Rob DeLucia — handles Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery counties. He can be reached at 215/594-2634.

Dave Skopek — will assist customers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. He can be reached at 570/241-6604.

Northern West Virginia Area

Customers needing parts, service or rental assistance in the West Virginia counties of Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Preston, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Marion and Taylor, may now reach Stephenson Equipment at 724/865-9221.

Wes Hyde — customers looking for sales assistance in Monongalia and Preston counties can call 724/679-1450.

— customers looking for sales assistance in Monongalia and Preston counties can call 724/679-1450. Harry Dantry — customers in the remaining 13 counties that are interested in purchasing a LeeBoy or Rosco can call 724/833-5730.

