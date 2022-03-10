The first ever retailed JCB 512-83R rotating telehandler, which was purchased by Pristine Property Management, was put to use right away.

Stephenson Equipment JCB recently retailed the very first JCB 512-83R rotating telehandler in the United States. Sold to Pristine Property Management, based in Dauphin County, Pa., the telehandler features 360-degrees of continuous rotation, an 83-ft. high reach and 12,000-lb. capacity.

The 512-83R also includes a dynamic auto sensing load chart, auto deploy/stow stabilizers, cameras on all sides and an ergonomic cab. This unit was built to be extremely functional and seamless to use, according to the manufacturer.

JCB North America's product manager, Rebecca Yates, was on hand to demonstrate the functionalities with Pristine Property Management' operators and Stephenson's staff.

Stephenson Equipment is expecting several more units to be in stock in the coming weeks. CEG

Today's top stories