The Stertil-Koni telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT, with a capacity of up to 35,000 lbs. per piston, offers wheels-free lifting.

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, recognized for delivering award-winning bus lifts and truck lifts across North America, announced that the company is currently on-track to achieve record order intake for full year 2022.

"That milestone will be particularly special," noted company President, Jean DellAmore, "as this is also the year in which we are celebrating our 25th anniversary in North America."

"Driving this growth," explained DellAmore, "are multiple competitive factors that differentiate us from would-be competitors. First, Stertil-Koni is laser-focused on the heavy duty vehicle lifting segment. That is our specialty. It enables us to excel in the design, manufacture, delivery and service of lifting systems that meet the demanding requirements of virtually every heavy duty vehicle classification in the U.S. and Canada.

"Second, Stertil-Koni invests in, and is dedicated to providing, exceptional product engineering. That in turn results in unmatched lift performance, durability and safety. And third, our customers are supported by a world-class, highly trained network of dedicated distributors, each of which is exclusive in their territory, has an average tenure of 16 years and embraces a shared vision to deliver what we believe to be the highest level of customer care in the industry."

Today, the company's lifting systems are used in bus and truck maintenance facilities across North America, including major transit agencies, trucking companies, state agencies, the U.S. Military, police, fire, emergency rescue, the aviation sector, pupil transportation and a host of additional vertical industries.

"The story of Stertil-Koni and our growth," continued DellAmore, "is also one firmly grounded in a culture of continuous learning and innovation."

Features of Stertil-Koni lifts include:

Construction utilizing maximum strength, high tensile steel

Full-color touch screen control console on all models

Rapid lifting and lowering every time

Dependable hydraulic technology

Synchronization for maximum safety and convenience

Mechanical locking system to prevent unintended lowering

World-class service team with 24/7 customer hotline

Among the most popular systems in the Stertil-Koni portfolio of heavy duty vehicle lifts are its flagship mobile column lifts, as well as the in-ground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT, the in-ground scissor-style ECOLIFT, the full vertical rise platform SKYLIFT, as well as the 2-post FREEDOMLIFT and 4-post lifts.

"When you consider our entire portfolio of products, Stertil-Koni has the broadest range of ALI [Automotive Lift Institute] certified heavy duty vehicle lifts in the industry. With that approach, we can offer our customers powerful, third-party watchdog-vetted lifting systems that meet all our customers' requirements — from a single, established and focused provider. That's special and that's Stertil-Koni," said DellAmore.

For more information, visit stertil-koni.com/.

