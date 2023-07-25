List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Stertil-Koni Production Facility in Streator, Ill., Delivers 20,000th Mobile Column Lift

    Tue July 25, 2023 - National Edition
    Stertil-Koni


    The lifts, with capacities ranging from 14,000 to 40,000 lbs. per column, utilize advanced hydraulic technology and are available in wireless, cabled and EARTHLIFT models.
    The lifts, with capacities ranging from 14,000 to 40,000 lbs. per column, utilize advanced hydraulic technology and are available in wireless, cabled and EARTHLIFT models.

    Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni announced that its U.S. production facility — Stertil ALM, located in Streator, Ill. — has recently produced its 20,000th mobile column lift.

    The significance of the milestone underscores Stertil-Koni's growing dominance in the heavy duty vehicle lift industry in North America, which serves such key sectors as transit agencies, public works departments, fire and emergency rescue, municipalities, corporate fleets, state agencies, the U.S. Military, aviation, light rail, pupil transportation and others.

    In making the announcement, Stertil-Koni General Manager, Scott Steinhardt, noted "Stertil-Koni is dedicated to delivering the very best and broadest range of ALI [Automotive Lift Institute] certified heavy duty vehicle lifts. What's more, our mobile column lifts, which are exceedingly durable, dependable and indeed mobile, represent our most popular lifting system in North America."

    These lifts, with capacities ranging from 14,000 to 40,000 lbs. per column, utilize advanced hydraulic technology and are available in wireless, cabled and EARTHLIFT models. They feature rapid lifting and lowering every time, are made from maximum strength high tensile DOMEX steel, are equipped with a full-color touch-screen control console along with a super safe mechanical locking system and have as standard overload protection and automatic synchronization systems.

    "A key component of our success has been the outstanding efforts of Stertil ALM and its president, Allan Pavlick — enabling us to proudly offer the very best in Buy America-compliant lifting systems," Steinhardt said.

    The recent milestone follows a multi-year plant expansion at Stertil ALM in which the company purchased a 4.5 acre parcel adjacent to its long-standing facility and completed a 36,000 ft. expansion designed to deliver enhanced flow and efficiencies in production.

    "Our warm congratulations to everyone at Stertil-Koni and Stertil ALM on this achievement," said Stertil-Koni President Jean DellAmore. "From the production and delivery of world-class heavy duty vehicle lifting systems to customer sales, support and service, our entire team is dedicated to delivering vehicle lifts that consistently set new industry standards in performance."




