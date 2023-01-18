Stertil-Koni wireless mobile column lifts are fully synchronized to account for potentially uneven vehicle weight distribution.

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, recognized for delivering safe, dependable and award-winning bus lifts and truck lifts across North America, announced that the company has reported record lift orders, sales and installations for full year 2022.

"We are particularly proud of this achievement, as the past year was marked by extensive supply chain interruptions, higher raw material prices, and significant uncertainty in the global economy," said Jean DellAmore, company president. "Nonetheless, our extended team, which includes Stertil-Koni employees strategically serving the U.S. and Canada, along with a dedicated network of long-established, highly knowledgeable distributors — performed at the highest levels.

"Making the milestone even sweeter was the fact that 2022 was a year in which we celebrated Stertil-Koni's 25th anniversary in North America."

So what's the magic sauce? "Fueling this growth is the loyalty and devotion of our exclusive nationwide distributors and an unwavering focus on delivering the very best customer service in the heavy duty vehicle lifting segment," DellAmore said.

A quarter of a century after its U.S launch, Stertil-Koni lifting systems today are used in bus and truck maintenance facilities across North America, including major transit agencies, trucking companies, state agencies, the U.S. Military, police, fire, emergency rescue, the aviation sector, pupil transportation and a host of additional vertical industries.

Stertil-Koni heavy duty vehicle lifts are also recognized for product features that are expressly engineered for optimal performance and operator safety, including:

Construction utilizing maximum strength, high tensile steel

Full-color touch screen control console on all models

Rapid lifting and lowering every time

Dependable hydraulic technology

Synchronization for maximum safety and convenience

Mechanical locking system to prevent unintended lowering

World-class service team with 24/7 customer hotline

Among the most popular lifting systems in the Stertil-Koni portfolio are its flagship Mobile Column Lifts, as well as the in-ground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT, the in-ground scissor-style ECOLIFT, the full vertical rise platform SKYLIFT, as well as the 2-post FREEDOMLIFT and 4-post lifts. The sheer breadth of lifting options is a unique approach that the company calls "Freedom of Choice."

"Because Stertil-Koni offers the broadest range of ALI [Automotive Lift Institute] certified heavy duty vehicle lifts in the industry, we can match any customer need with a world-class lifting system that is tailored for a particular type of vehicle, application and even geographic location. That is truly a ‘next level' degree of customer care."

