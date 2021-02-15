Equipmentdown-arrow
Stowers Machinery Named ALLU Group Dealer

Mon February 15, 2021 - Southeast Edition
ALLU Group


ALLU Group Inc. announced Stowers Machinery Corp., headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., as its newest dealer of the full line of ALLU Transformer and ALLU Crusher material processing attachments.

The company has six locations in Tennessee, and provides sales and rental of ALLU's attachments, as well as complete aftermarket service and spare parts, for customers throughout the state.

The partnership with Stowers Machinery as its Tennessee distributor reinforces ALLU's commitment to providing the greatest level of customer focus in the industry — combining local expertise and support with the benefits of ALLU's influence and prominence as a global company, ALLU said.

Stowers Machinery was established in 1960 in Tennessee by three brothers: Bud, Dick and Harry Stowers. Beginning with three locations and 70 full-time employees, the company today has grown to encompass six locations, employing more than 400 personnel. Third-generation owners Lisa Stowers Rottmann and her husband, Ed Rottmann, continue to grow the business, while keeping true to the values of being a family-owned business.

According to Edison Rocha, ALLU Group Inc. vice president marketing, "We are pleased to have Stowers Machinery onboard with us as the newest member of our North American dealer network. ALLU already had several great customers in Tennessee. We believe Stowers' reputation of providing exceptional customer service is fully aligned with ALLU's way of doing business, and they also believe in the tremendous value ALLU's products can bring to their customers. "

"Stowers Machinery is excited to partner with ALLU and their unique product offerings," said Larry Cummins, general manager – allied division. "We feel the ALLU product line will provide unique portable screening and crushing solutions that will help our customers to be more productive, efficient and profitable. Also, it is important to add that ALLU's commitment to product support will make this partnership a win for our customers, Stowers Machinery and ALLU."

For more information, visit www.allu.net.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Read more about...

Allu Business News Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Stowers Machinery Tennessee