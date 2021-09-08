Sundt’s work on the Interstate 80 (I-80) Westbound highway improvement project earned the general contractor the prestigous Highway Project of the Year from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Utah Chapter.

Sundt Construction Inc. earned a prestigious award for its work on the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) Interstate 80 (I-80) Westbound highway improvement project.

The project was recognized as the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Utah Chapter's Highway Project of the Year.

"I am so proud to be a part of this team who completed this project early and under budget," said Sundt Project Manager Thiago Bezerra. "Our team and UDOT worked diligently together to solve issues quickly. This partnering attitude kept the project moving fast, giving Tooele County residents quicker access and relieving strain on the highway."

The team relied on 3D modeling to save time, improve precision and reduce waste. Additionally, through proactive planning, close subcontractor coordination and partnership with the supplier to expedite long-lead materials needed for the project, Sundt's team accelerated the schedule.

"Our crews, inspectors, subcontractors and vendors were committed 24/7 to build this project safely with the highest quality standards, and finish it early, to help improve mobility for the local traveling public of Tooele County and the western United States," added Bezerra.

"Our team is extremely grateful to receive this recognition from the AGC," said Jasen Bennie, Intermountain area manager. "Our team's execution of this project is a true example of how planning, attention to safety and quality can result in a successful project."

The project has helped improve traffic flow between State Road 201 and State Road 36 in western Salt Lake and eastern Tooele Counties by adding a new exit-only lane on westbound I-80 and an auxiliary lane off-ramp of State Road 201 to the on-ramp of State Road 36. To reduce environmental impacts, the team crushed more than 3,600 cu. yds. of existing concrete and repurposed it to build the new auxiliary lane. The team worked closely with local governments and organizations, including the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, to move two historical Oregon Trail markers to a new site nearby after they were impacted by the closure of viewing areas along the westbound I-80.

Additionally, Sundt was recently awarded the prestigious Diamond Safety Award by AGC of Utah for the second consecutive year. The award, the highest safety award handed out annually by the AGC of Utah, compares same-sized contractors' total work hours and safety incidents against the national average.

Sundt in Utah

Sundt also recently started work on a cable barrier project for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) along Interstate 80 (I-80) near Wendover, Utah, in eastern Tooele County.

"Our team is looking forward to starting another project on I-80 for UDOT," said Bezerra. "Improving the safety of roads within our communities and making travel easier is something our team is passionate about."

The project will add 42 mi. of cable barrier on both the westbound and eastbound shoulders between milepost 0 to 20 of I-80 along the Bonneville Salt Flats to improve traffic safety. The project team also will improve the shoulder grading and add signage.

For more than two decades, Sundt has expanded and improved infrastructure in the Beehive State. The company performed the award-winning Redwood Road and I-215 Interchange project and in 2019 it broke ground on the new Water Reclamation Facility for Salt Lake City's Department of Public Utilities located in northern Salt Lake City. The $528 million facility will serve more than 200,000 customers over a 110-sq.-mi. service area.

