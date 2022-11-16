Superior will work with FDOT on a design-build project for Interstate 4 at Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange, which is part of the agency’s Building a Better I-4 initiative. (FDOT rendering)

Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million.

The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT's project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.

The scope of work for the I-295 project includes milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, widening a portion of U.S. 17, constructing new walls to accommodate sidewalks, and realigning the north and southbound I-295 exit ramps to include three right turn lanes and two left turn lanes.

Superior also was selected to complete a companion project on I-295 from the Buckman Bridge to west of U.S. 17. It is expected to be completed in late 2024.

In addition, Superior will work with FDOT on a design-build project for Interstate 4 at Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange, which is part of the agency's Building a Better I-4 initiative.

As part of the project, Superior will convert the Daryl Carter Parkway overpass, between Central Florida Parkway and State Road 535, into a diverging diamond interchange. This will give motorists an alternate route to reach retailers and restaurants in the Lake Buena Vista area.

Superior also will add three new ramps connecting I-4 to Daryl Carter Parkway: exit ramps from both directions of I-4 to Daryl Carter Parkway and an entrance ramp to eastbound I-4.

"We're proud to continue to build our robust portfolio of transportation projects in Florida and will work diligently to ensure we meet our clients' expectations while keeping our team members safe," said Nick Largura, CEO of Superior Construction.

