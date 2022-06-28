Two additional funding partners have pledged their support for The Road Forward, an industry-wide initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements — NAPA associate member Surface Tech LLC and producer member Gallagher Asphalt Corp.

By adding their support to the initiative, Gallagher and Surface Tech bring the number of current supporting members to six, while demonstrating their commitment to climate stewardship.

Gallagher Asphalt is a fourth-generation family company and a founding member of NAPA. As a paving contractor performing commercial, industrial and governmental projects, Gallagher operates three high-capacity asphalt plants in the Chicago suburbs.

Surface Tech, which counts sustainability among its foundational pillars, produces aramid-based reinforcement solutions for asphalt mixtures. Headquartered in La Jolla, Calif., the company has been a NAPA member since 2019.

In supporting The Road Forward, Gallagher and Surface Tech are exemplifying their shared value of innovation to provide industry leadership on climate action. Their support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in producing net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

"Innovation and integrity are our cornerstones, and both values will continue to serve us and this community well as we march together to net zero carbon emission production," said Surface Tech President Steve Santa Cruz. "A lot to learn, collaborate and change. We are looking forward to the challenge."

"As a member of the Climate Stewardship Task Force, I realize that net zero by 2050 can sound like an impossible dream. But with innovation and the goals and tactics that NAPA has laid out, I believe it is fully attainable," said Gallagher Asphalt President Dan Gallagher. "I am confident that Gallagher Asphalt will continue to play a meaningful role in supporting this initiative under the leadership of the fourth generation."

Both Santa Cruz and Gallagher currently serve on NAPA's advisory council, while Gallagher also serves on NAPA's board of directors as chair of the past chairmen's council and was vice chair of the Climate Stewardship Task Force that developed The Road Forward initiative.

"The leadership of these two innovative companies, Gallagher Asphalt and Surface Tech, have volunteered their time and expertise, advancing both the association and the industry," said NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland.

"Their support of The Road Forward further propels our collective vision for the future: sustainable communities and commerce, connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements."

For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

Today's top stories