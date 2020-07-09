Takeuchi Announces EquipmentShare as New Dealer in Columbia, Mo.

EquipmentShare will be selling the full range of Takeuchi track loaders, excavators and wheel loaders. In addition to stocking parts, this location also will be an authorized Takeuchi equipment repair center to support new and existing customers.

Takeuchi-US has introduced EquipmentShare as a new dealer.

Located in Columbia, Mo., it will be selling the full range of Takeuchi track loaders, excavators and wheel loaders. In addition to stocking parts, this location also will be an authorized Takeuchi equipment repair center to support new and existing customers.

Established in 2014, EquipmentShare provides multiple lines of equipment manufacturers for a wide variety of customers, from large commercial construction to local contractors.

"We're very familiar with the Takeuchi brand," said Jabbok Schlacks, president at EquipmentShare. "Takeuchi products continue to gain momentum in the market, and customers have come to love their products for their durability and operator comfort. We are excited to feature them at our Columbia location."

"EquipmentShare was founded by industry veterans that have decades of experience," said Henry Lawson, director of sales at Takeuchi-US. "We have the utmost confidence they will do a great job for Takeuchi, not only with our products but supporting our customers in Columbia. We are excited to work with EquipmentShare and fully believe our products will do well in the area."

For more information on Takeuchi, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.