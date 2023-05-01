List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Takeuchi Donates Engines to Diesel Technology Program at Athens, Ga., Technical College

    Mon May 01, 2023 - National Edition
    Takeuchi-US


    (L-R) are Nathan Major, diesel technology instructor, Athens Tech; Christina Wolfe, dean of business, industry and technology, Athens Tech; Jeff Stewart, president, Takeuchi-US; Andrea Daniel, president, Athens Tech; and Charles Dawson, program chair, Athens Tech.
    (L-R) are Nathan Major, diesel technology instructor, Athens Tech; Christina Wolfe, dean of business, industry and technology, Athens Tech; Jeff Stewart, president, Takeuchi-US; Andrea Daniel, president, Athens Tech; and Charles Dawson, program chair, Athens Tech.

    Students enrolled in the Diesel Equipment Technology program at Athens (Ga.) Technical College will soon be able to learn their trade by working with real-life excavator engines courtesy of Takeuchi-US.

    The compact equipment manufacturer has donated four diesel engines worth approximately $66,000 to the school as part of its "Takeuchi Gives" philanthropic program.

    "We've been coming up with new ways to support our local communities," said Rick MacLeish, national parts manager of Takeuchi-US.

    "Donating diesel engines to Athens Tech will help students gain valuable hands-on experience they can take into their careers. Our local economy also benefits with the addition of more skilled workers that Takeuchi and other businesses can employ in the future."

    Graduates of Athens Tech's Diesel Equipment Technology program can launch careers in fields like equipment repair, over-the-road logistics, parts and supply and customer service. Industries that employ the most diesel service technicians include truck transportation, government, repair and maintenance, motor vehicles and manufacturing.

    "We're committed to providing a high-quality, practical education for today's globally competitive workforce," said Christina Wolfe, dean of business, industry and technology of Athens Tech. "We rely on the support of industry leaders like Takeuchi to provide our students with access to real-world equipment, helping us prepare them for the workplaces of today and tomorrow."

    Takeuchi's donation includes two Yanmar and two Isuzu diesel engines typically installed in some of its compact excavator models. These engines will be placed in Athens Tech's service shop labs where students learn diesel engine maintenance and how to use various tools like pneumatic wrenches, welding and flame-cutting equipment and jacks and hoists. The students also are trained on computerized testing equipment used to pinpoint and analyze malfunctions in electrical systems and engines.

    "Takeuchi's corporate culture is centered around the concept of helping and supporting others," said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. "As a result, our Takeuchi Gives program encompasses various activities, including Thanksgiving meal donations and Operation Christmas Child. Supplying these engines is just one more example of how we're trying to make a positive impact where we live and work, and we hope this is the beginning of an ongoing partnership with Athens Tech."

    For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.




