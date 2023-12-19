List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Taylor Machine Works Dealer RION Equipment Expands

    Tue December 19, 2023 - Midwest Edition #26
    Taylor Machine Works


    The Lee Summit RION Equipment newly-renovated facility
    Photo courtesy of Taylor Machine Works
    The Lee Summit RION Equipment newly-renovated facility
    The Lee Summit RION Equipment newly-renovated facility   (Photo courtesy of Taylor Machine Works) RION Equipment’s newly-renovated facility in O’Fallon, Mo.   (Photo courtesy of Taylor Machine Works) The O’Fallon location services southwestern Illinois and the northern two-thirds of Missouri.   (Photo courtesy of Taylor Machine Works )

    RION Equipment, one of Taylor Machine Works' authorized dealers in 12 states, continually strives to meet its customers' needs. After its recent expansion this year in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois, RION Equipment has recently renovated its service centers in O'Fallon, Mo., and Lee Summit, Mo. The O'Fallon location services southwestern Illinois and the northern two-thirds of Missouri. The Lee Summit location in the Kansas City area services the state of Kansas.

    "RION Equipment is a customer-focused partner and industry leader in the markets we serve, and we are excited to offer these newly-renovated locations to better service our customers," said Jeff Reynolds, vice president and general manager of RION Equipment. "We represent a variety of Taylor equipment that includes the Taylor X-Series, the GT Series and the newest Terberg Taylor Americas terminal tractors, offering more equipment for our customers' needs."

    "We are proud of RION's accomplishments this year and how they care for the customers," said Hal Nowell, director of sales of Taylor Machine Works Inc.

    Taylor Machine Works Inc., one of the only privately held manufacturers of industrial lift trucks in America, has provided customers with quality and dependable equipment for more than 95 years. The company is committed to its customers in both sales and service and assures that "Taking Care of our Customers is Priority One."

    For more information, visit taylorbigred.com.




    Today's top stories

    Crews Craft New D.C. 'Front Door'

    Platinum Edition Celebrates 70 Years of JCB Backhoe Innovation

    Bobcat Innovates for Job Site of Future With Smart, Sustainable, Connected Machines at CES 2024

    Washington's NBA, NHL Teams to Tentatively Move to New Arena in Alexandria, Va.

    Adaptability of Compact Equipment Can Help You Optimize Your Business

    Ironclad Rokbak RA40 Passes Tennessee Test

    After Years of Waiting, Two Schools in Maine to Get Funding for New Facilities

    States Seek Second Federal Grant to Replace Blatnik Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Midwest RION Equipment Taylor Machine Works






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA