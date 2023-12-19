Photo courtesy of Taylor Machine Works The Lee Summit RION Equipment newly-renovated facility

RION Equipment, one of Taylor Machine Works' authorized dealers in 12 states, continually strives to meet its customers' needs. After its recent expansion this year in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois, RION Equipment has recently renovated its service centers in O'Fallon, Mo., and Lee Summit, Mo. The O'Fallon location services southwestern Illinois and the northern two-thirds of Missouri. The Lee Summit location in the Kansas City area services the state of Kansas.

"RION Equipment is a customer-focused partner and industry leader in the markets we serve, and we are excited to offer these newly-renovated locations to better service our customers," said Jeff Reynolds, vice president and general manager of RION Equipment. "We represent a variety of Taylor equipment that includes the Taylor X-Series, the GT Series and the newest Terberg Taylor Americas terminal tractors, offering more equipment for our customers' needs."

"We are proud of RION's accomplishments this year and how they care for the customers," said Hal Nowell, director of sales of Taylor Machine Works Inc.

Taylor Machine Works Inc., one of the only privately held manufacturers of industrial lift trucks in America, has provided customers with quality and dependable equipment for more than 95 years. The company is committed to its customers in both sales and service and assures that "Taking Care of our Customers is Priority One."

For more information, visit taylorbigred.com.

