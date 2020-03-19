TEC Names Chad Stracener as New Company President

Chad Stracener

Chad Stracener has been named the new president of Tractor & Equipment Company (TEC), replacing Dan Stracener, who will now serve as CEO. The younger Stracener began his career with TEC when he was 18 and has worked in a wide range of roles at the company.

"I started in the used parts department where I pulled parts and helped tear down machines," Stracener said. "During college, I worked summers in our parts and service departments. I've held roles in machine sales; branch management; and most recently, overseeing our parts, service and product support sales efforts in Georgia.

Confirming how his experience will help him as president, Stracener noted, "Working in various branches and roles has given me a greater understanding of how to address the needs of our customers and employees."

During his time at TEC, Stracener has worked alongside many other multigenerational employees. He believes that is one of the strengths of the company as it creates a positive environment that resonates throughout the organization.

"TEC has a great culture," Stracener said. "We have many second-, third- and even some fourth-generation employees. Having an employee recommend TEC to a friend or family member speaks volumes about our working environment."

Under Stracener, TEC will continue to provide its customers with unmatched product support.

"TEC has always been a product-support-focused company," Stracener said. "We take great pride in supporting what we sell and that will remain our primary goal. We will continue to invest in our support capabilities and find additional ways to provide value to customers."

Referencing the increased influence of technology in the construction market, Stracener noted, "We represent the best equipment manufacturers in the business that lead their markets in technology. I'm excited to see where technology takes our industry and how we can use it to improve our support."

Stracener leads a management team that sets the tone at TEC and emphasizes the company's commitment to the customer.

"Our entire management group has significant tenure with TEC and stays focused on solving problems," Stracener shared. "We have an unselfish group, and we work as a team to provide solutions. I'm proud that, regardless of title or department, everyone's main focus is to take care of the customer."