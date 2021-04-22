The Lehigh Career & Technical Institute (LCTI) in Schnecksville, Pa., offers technical programs ranging from medical/dental assistant to heavy equipment operations and more, making it the largest technical school of its kind in Pennsylvania and one of the largest in the country. (Lehigh Career & Technical Institute photo)

The Lehigh Career & Technical Institute (LCTI) in Schnecksville, Pa., evaluated its equipment options and decided to purchase a Volvo L90H wheel loader from Hoffman Equipment.

LCTI offers technical programs ranging from medical/dental assistant to heavy equipment operations and more, making it the largest technical school of its kind in Pennsylvania and one of the largest in the country.

Hoffman Equipment recognizes the need to help build and expand the future of technical/construction skills in the industry, which is why Hoffman product specialists were enthusiastic to work with students by going over the L90H wheel loader and all of its technical features. Along with this training session, Hoffman, in partnership with Volvo, treated students to a delicious "Taco Thursday" lunch from food truck, Taco Town.

"I think it's great that Volvo is involved in technical skills training," said Jim Wabals, instructor in heavy equipment operations and preventive maintenance of LCTI, as well as one of SkillsUSA's state's heavy equipment competition co-chairs. "Obviously, they're investing in the future. An investment in the school, invests in the future. And everyone knows this industry is in desperate need of people."

SkillsUSA is an organization that encourages students to seek careers in skilled professions in the manufacturing sector. Volvo Construction Equipment is a big supporter of SkillsUSA.The state's heavy equipment competition is held at the Volvo customer center in Shippensburg, Pa.

Hoffman Equipment's President Tim Watters agreed that the industry is in need of skilled trade professionals.

"Our industry is incredibly challenged by the vast shortage of skilled trade workers to fill technical roles. It's no surprise that as an undisputed leader in our industry for technological innovation, that Volvo Construction Equipment would get involved in an organization such as SkillsUSA. Volvo truly inspires our next generation, but there are incredibly challenging careers out there as an alternative to the traditional four-year degree."

Hoffman Equipment and Volvo are companies that are greatly involved in the growth of the skilled technician generations to come. They are proud to support and encourage the expansion of technical trades, particularly in the heavy equipment operation and construction industries.

