Terex Equipment Services employs hundreds of technicians working as mobile techs or at 21 service centers around the country, delivering full service on any brand of aerial lift, mobile elevating work platform, digger derrick, crane, telehandler and related equipment.

Terex Equipment Services will host a nationwide competition for Terex service technicians this summer. The champion will win a trip to The Utility Expo in September in Louisville, Ky., and other prizes.

"Terex service technicians provide hydraulic, mechanical and electrical troubleshooting and repair, they are able to do transfers and rebuilds, capable of cylinder repair, and many are certified welders. We decided to hold this inaugural Technician Rodeo to highlight the unique skills these team members bring to helping customers keep their equipment up and running, and to promote this as a career path," said Cody Curran, training specialist.

The initial phase of the competition will be based on conducting an annual inspection of a Genie scissor lift at the regional locations. Annual inspections are comprehensive and critical to ensuring equipment is in proper working order. Points will be given for time required to complete the task, defects found, proper documentation, and following safety protocols.

Regional winners will travel to Terex Utilities' headquarters in Watertown, S.D., in August to compete in the finals, where the annual inspection challenge will be on a digger derrick.

A 2020 research report from the Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation found that the construction and utilities industries may need to fill more than 73,000 technician positions by 2025. The report also noted that public awareness of advanced technologies in manufacturing is growing.

"Terex invests in its employees, providing them with the tools, training and knowledge to succeed. To be a technician at Terex requires an eagerness to learn and having basic mechanical skills. Our early talent development programs and training courses provide the path for technicians to take their careers to the next step," said Evan Johnston, field service supervisor.

Career advancement includes opportunities in field service or technical support, or even branch management, he added.

"Terex is a great place to work. I have seen a lot of beautiful country in my travels and met a lot of great people," said Johnston.

Terex Utilities is seeking support from vendors to provide cash prizes, swag, gift certificates, tools, boots or related giveaways for the regional and national winners. Contributors will be recognized in the announcement of the winner, prior to the Utility Expo.

For more information, contact Terex Utilities at [email protected]

