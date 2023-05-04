List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Terex Equipment Services Announces National Competition for Technicians

    Thu May 04, 2023 - National Edition
    Terex Utilities


    Terex Equipment Services employs hundreds of technicians working as mobile techs or at 21 service centers around the country, delivering full service on any brand of aerial lift, mobile elevating work platform, digger derrick, crane, telehandler and related equipment.
    Terex Equipment Services employs hundreds of technicians working as mobile techs or at 21 service centers around the country, delivering full service on any brand of aerial lift, mobile elevating work platform, digger derrick, crane, telehandler and related equipment.

    Terex Equipment Services will host a nationwide competition for Terex service technicians this summer. The champion will win a trip to The Utility Expo in September in Louisville, Ky., and other prizes.

    Terex Equipment Services employs hundreds of technicians working as mobile techs or at 21 service centers around the country, delivering full service on any brand of aerial lift, mobile elevating work platform, digger derrick, crane, telehandler and related equipment.

    "Terex service technicians provide hydraulic, mechanical and electrical troubleshooting and repair, they are able to do transfers and rebuilds, capable of cylinder repair, and many are certified welders. We decided to hold this inaugural Technician Rodeo to highlight the unique skills these team members bring to helping customers keep their equipment up and running, and to promote this as a career path," said Cody Curran, training specialist.

    The initial phase of the competition will be based on conducting an annual inspection of a Genie scissor lift at the regional locations. Annual inspections are comprehensive and critical to ensuring equipment is in proper working order. Points will be given for time required to complete the task, defects found, proper documentation, and following safety protocols.

    Regional winners will travel to Terex Utilities' headquarters in Watertown, S.D., in August to compete in the finals, where the annual inspection challenge will be on a digger derrick.

    A 2020 research report from the Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation found that the construction and utilities industries may need to fill more than 73,000 technician positions by 2025. The report also noted that public awareness of advanced technologies in manufacturing is growing.

    "Terex invests in its employees, providing them with the tools, training and knowledge to succeed. To be a technician at Terex requires an eagerness to learn and having basic mechanical skills. Our early talent development programs and training courses provide the path for technicians to take their careers to the next step," said Evan Johnston, field service supervisor.

    Career advancement includes opportunities in field service or technical support, or even branch management, he added.

    "Terex is a great place to work. I have seen a lot of beautiful country in my travels and met a lot of great people," said Johnston.

    Terex Utilities is seeking support from vendors to provide cash prizes, swag, gift certificates, tools, boots or related giveaways for the regional and national winners. Contributors will be recognized in the announcement of the winner, prior to the Utility Expo.

    For more information, contact Terex Utilities at [email protected]




    Today's top stories

    Bringing Sophistication to Construction Technology

    Case Breaks New Ground With Its First-of-its-Kind Lease Program for Heavy Excavators

    Turner Delivering $300M Austin Hospital

    North American Pilot Will Test Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator

    Downtown Recreation Complex Building Project Gets Going in Ocean City, Md.

    Ignite Offers Customers Opportunity to Find Right Fit

    VIDEO: Genovesi Construction's Shift to Commercial Work Pays Dividends

    Sammy P Auction Services Holds Sale for SLT Construction



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Contest Terex Terex Utilities






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA