Terex Finlay Showcases Crushers, Screeners at ConExpo

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Terex Finlay Showcases Crushers, Screeners at ConExpo

Mon February 03, 2020 - National Edition
Terex Finlay


Terex Finlay I-120RS and TF-75L low level feeder
Terex Finlay I-120RS and TF-75L low level feeder
Terex Finlay I-120RS and TF-75L low level feeder A key component of the Terex Finlay I-120RS is the on-board quick detach 12 by 5 ft. (3.66 by 1.53 m) two deck screen. The Terex Finlay 883+ (triple shaft) mobile heavy duty screener features a triple shaft screenbox that is ideal for working in dry and sticky applications, including quarry, mining, sand, gravel, construction and demolition debris and recycling applications. The Terex Finlay TF-75L low level feeder has been designed to maximize productivity, enhance efficiency and reduce on site operational costs in a wide range of applications and feed material types.

Terex Finlay will display three machines from its crushing, screening and conveying range at ConExpo 2020.

The three machines that will be on display at the show are: I-120RS impact crusher, 883+ (triple shaft) heavy duty screener and TF-75L low level feeder. Visitors also will be able to get demonstrations of our latest virtual reality technology on the booth.

I-120RS Impact Crusher

A key component of the Terex Finlay I-120RS is the on-board quick detach 12 by 5 ft. (3.66 by 1.53 m) two deck screen.

The Terex Finlay I-120RS gives improved material flow and production capabilities in quarrying, mining, demolition and recycling applications. Incorporating the Terex CR038 impact chamber with direct drive and advanced electronic control system the machine provides operators with high material reduction ratios and produces a consistent product shape.

A key component of the machine is the on-board quick detach 12 by 5 ft. (3.66 by 1.53 m) two deck screen. For applications not requiring re-circulation of materials for further processing or stockpiling, the complete screening and recirculating system can be quickly detached from the machine. The high productivity, ease of maintenance and operation makes the machine an ideal solution for large scale producers and contract crushing operators, according to the manufacturer.

883+ Triple Shaft Screener

The Terex Finlay 883+ (triple shaft) mobile heavy duty screener features a triple shaft screenbox that is ideal for working in dry and sticky applications, including quarry, mining, sand, gravel, construction and demolition debris and recycling applications.

The Terex Finlay 883+ (triple shaft) mobile heavy duty screener features a triple shaft screenbox that is ideal for working in dry and sticky applications, including quarry, mining, sand, gravel, construction and demolition debris and recycling applications. The triple-shaft design of this new screenbox employs an oval motion stroke to generate an aggressive screening action, reducing plugging and blinding over the screen decks to ultimately provide a quality product with high tonnage output, according to the manufacturer.

TF-75L Low Level Feeder

The Terex Finlay TF-75L low level feeder has been designed to maximize productivity, enhance efficiency and reduce on site operational costs in a wide range of applications and feed material types.

The Terex Finlay TF-75L low level feeder has been designed to maximize productivity, enhance efficiency and reduce on site operational costs in a wide range of applications and feed material types. The large 9.2 cu. yd. (7 cu m) hopper with a feed in height of 74.8 in. (190 cm) and width of 137.7 in. (350 cm) enables low level feeding directly from excavators, grab cranes and wheel loaders. For onsite safety and quick set the hopper is fitted as standard with hydraulically folding sides.

Depending on the application there a number of grid and hopper extension options and for particularly abrasive materials a steel apron feeder option also is available. Tracked mobility and the ability to feed material from all three sides enable the TF-75L to be easily incorporated into open and closed circuit static and mobile crushing and screening circuits.

"Our business has been built upon the core values and beliefs of delivering dynamic and innovative world class leading products that our customers can depend upon. We look forward with excitement to ConExpo, 2020 and encourage visitors to the show to call by the Terex booth, see these machines for themselves and enjoy our immersive virtual reality demonstrations," said Paul O'Donnell, Terex Finlay global business line director.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Crushers Events Finlay New Products Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Screening Terex Finlay