Sound Heavy Machinery (SHM) has been named the official Terex rough terrain crane dealer for North and South Carolina.

The Wilmington, N.C.-based dealer will represent Terex in selling, marketing, servicing and parts for the current four-model product line and legacy equipment.

Terex offers a wide range of mobile crane equipment in multiple markets including mining, infrastructure, energy-related, yard logistics, marine and general lifting. Sound Heavy Machinery owner, Mark Bobo explained the value of the partnership for both companies.

"We are extremely excited to represent Terex because of the quality of its great reputation, specialized lift equipment, and compatibility with our current product portfolio," said Bobo. "Our mission is to serve our customer base with a total package of new and used equipment, rentals and service, so the Terex rough terrain cranes fill a unique market void for us, and we believe will be an ideal complement to our other brands of light and heavy construction equipment in our territories."

The agreement was signed by Bobo and Andreas Ernst, general manager of cranes for the Terex Corporation at the SHM offices in Wilmington, N.C. Coincidentally, the United States headquarters for Terex Cranes Americas is in Wilmington also.

SHM was founded in 2010 by Bobo and has shown steady growth since then. SHM offers other name-brand equipment such as Anaconda, AUSA, Kobelco, ASV, XL Specialized Trailers and Steel Systems Installation.

Besides renting equipment and selling new and used parts, SHM has a vibrant service department that services all makes and models of equipment for both the field and its service shop.

Terex Rough Terrain Cranes is part of the Materials Processing segment at Terex Corporation, a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. Terex Corporation designs builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications from its facilities spread all over the world in North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The U.S. rough terrain product line consists of four models ranging from 40 ton maximum lifting capacity with a main boom length of 99 ft. to 100 ton maximum lifting capacity with a fully hydraulic boom stretching 154 ft. in length.

"Sound Heavy Machinery is a well-known dealer in the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic who has made great strides in growing its customer base and services despite less-than-ideal market conditions the past few years," said Ernst. "We are extremely excited about partnering with SHM because it is a full-service dealership and the quality of their personnel."

For more information, visit www.SoundHM.com.

