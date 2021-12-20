The facility upgrade includes a 11,400 sq. ft. addition to the existing building, investment in new machining and welding equipment, modernized ventilation systems and remodeled office space.

Terex Utilities has begun expansion of its Huron, S.D., facility to increase capacity for fabrication, machining and welding of core components for its aerial devices and digger derricks.

The facility upgrade includes a 11,400 sq. ft. addition to the existing building, investment in new machining and welding equipment, modernized ventilation systems and remodeled office space. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

"This expansion enables Terex Utilities to increase vertical integration of its supply chain for the best lead time and flexibility of key components such as booms, turntables, and pedestals," said Darryl Niven, vice president and general manager of Terex Utilities.

"Our expansion and the addition of a third shift will increase the capacity for Huron team members to focus on core component production," said Tiara Marcus, Huron operations manager.

"We are committed to U.S. and South Dakota manufacturing," said Niven. "All of our critical components, including cylinders, are produced within 400 miles of our facility in Watertown. This gives us easy access to our vendors and helps us ensure quality and continuity of suppliers."

For more information, visit www.terex.com.

