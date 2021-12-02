The Extreme Duty Auger is designed for longer wear in soil that is mixed with rock and boulders.

Terex Utilities introduced two new digger derrick auger tools and a new compact equipment hydraulic drilling attachment and tool product line at The Utility Expo.

"Terex Utilities partners with customers to understand their unique work conditions, designing auger tools to stand up to the most extreme conditions. We continue to expand our standard offerings to evolve with the fleet needs of customers. For special applications, Terex Utilities is able to efficiently design and build custom tooling," said Beau Anderson, parts director.

Achieving Productivity With Digger Derrick, Pressure Digger Auger Tools

The Foundation High Production Auger is designed to improve drill footage in a variety of soil conditions, while the Extreme Duty Auger is designed for longer wear in soil that is mixed with rock and boulders.

"Featuring an extended overall length and a flighting pitch that enhances material flow, the Foundation High Production Auger allows you to remove more soil out of the hole at a time. It is commonly used for drilling construction footings," said Dale Putman, product support manager.

The Foundation High Production Auger has standard 1 in. flighting and optional extra heavy duty 1-1/2 in. flight with tooth angles that are located to improve penetration. It comes with a square drive pilot bit for up to 12 in. diameter.

"Everything about the Extreme Duty Auger is tougher and stronger. It has larger teeth and a new cutting pattern to reduce auger drag, more flighting, and a heavy-duty hex and stem design," said Putman.

When working in rocky soil, these features reduce wear and prevent flighting from becoming bent. The hex hub is available in 2-1/2, 2-5/8 or 3 in. sizes. The 1 in. flighting is solid welded to the stem, extending the full length of the stem to reduce bending. In addition, welded bars on the outside of the flighting reduces outside wear.

Expanded Options for Contractors

In addition, the company announced the addition of a new compact construction equipment product line featuring hydraulic auger drives, augers, and accessories. These new auger tools are ideal for use with skid steers and other compact construction equipment.

"With Terex Utilities' expertise in auger tooling, expanding our product line to include compact auger drive and tooling provides a more comprehensive, one-stop source for utilities, contractors and municipalities, as well as general rental customers," said Anderson.

The product line includes dirt or rock augers with 4-1/2 in. up to 36 in. diameter. All tools come standard with replaceable teeth and a 2 in. hex coupling. Round coupling in 2 in. or 2.5 in. is optional, making these auger tools compatible with many types of compact equipment. The tools are ideal for equipment operating at 3,500 to 5,500 torque range and stem length of 48 in. or less.

