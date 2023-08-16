List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Terex Utilities Uses Green Energy at All Its Facilities in S.D.

    Wed August 16, 2023 - Midwest Edition #17
    Terex Utilities


    Terex Utilities announced that 100 percent of the electricity that powers its facilities in South Dakota comes from renewable resources. (Terex Utilities photo)
    Terex Utilities announced that 100 percent of the electricity that powers its facilities in South Dakota comes from renewable resources. (Terex Utilities photo)

    Terex Utilities announced that 100 percent of the electricity that powers its facilities in South Dakota comes from renewable resources — and has since Jan. 1, 2022.

    "This was made possible through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from our local utilities," said Eric Moore, facilities manager.

    A REC is created each time one megawatt-hour of renewable energy is generated and made available for consumption. The RECs are verified and tracked by the Midwest Renewable Energy Tracking System (M-RETS) as proof of the renewable generation. Utilities use RECs to comply with state environmental standards and goals and can offer RECs to customers to offset any fossil fuels in their power supply mix. The use of RECs supports investments in additional carbon-free energy production.

    "Not only is Terex Utilities committed to producing sustainable products like our HyPower SmartPTO by Viatec powered equipment and the industry's first all-electric bucket truck, but we also are committed to engaging in sustainable initiatives," said Moore. "As one of the Top 10 energy consumers in Watertown, we were interested in purchasing RECs to support green power programs locally."

    Members of wholesale power supplier Missouri River Energy Services (MRES), including Watertown Municipal Utilities, receive most of their electricity from clean, renewable hydropower from dams on the Missouri River. The purchase of RECs enabled Terex Utilities to reach 100 percent renewable energy consumption in Watertown.

    "Watertown Municipal Utilities has a great environmental story to tell because it provides customers with 79 percent carbon-free energy [three-year average]. MRES is happy to offer RECs as a way for Watertown customers to offset the portion of their electricity that comes from fossil fuels, making the electric usage, in effect, net-zero carbon," said Tim Blodgett, MRES vice president of member services and communications.

    "Our customers — municipalities, rural co-ops and investor-owned utilities — have been on a journey to reach net-zero carbon emissions goals in the coming years. Purchasing RECs is one way we stand in support of their efforts locally," said Moore.




    Today's top stories

    MnDOT Builds First Turbine Ramp in Minnesota

    ECBC Constructs $85M Ohio Community Center

    How to Turn Your Compact Excavator Into a Profit Center

    Turner Construction Company to Pilot Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator as Part of Program to Reduce Emissions

    John Deere, Kreisel to Build Batteries, Chargers in North Carolina

    Attachments International Introduces Tree Shear

    Officials Name Walsh, Kokosing as Brent Spence Bridge Team

    Wisconsin DOT Wraps Up Work on Highway 50 Project



     

    Read more about...

    Energy Environmental South Dakota Terex Utilities






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA