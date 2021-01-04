Terry Dolan

Custom Equipment announced that Terry Dolan, the current company president, is transitioning to a board of director's role. The new role removes his responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the company while maintaining his insight and leadership into the overall strategic direction of the brand.

"Terry was brought on to Custom Equipment to help better define the brand and forge into new markets and products," said Steve Ellis, chairman of the Custom Equipment board. "We are extremely pleased with how the company and the brand have evolved under his leadership, and we look forward to his continued insight and expertise as a member of the board."

Dolan was hired as president and CEO in December of 2018 to leverage his nearly 30 years of experience in the rental, construction and equipment industries. His responsibilities included growing Custom Equipment's brand presence, helping tap into new markets and expanding and developing the product line.

Under his leadership, the company launched two new series of Hy-Brid Lifts, the Pro Series and the Zero-Turn Series. Each series includes features to address the specific needs of the market. Dolan also drove an entry into the 19-ft. market with a lift that broke industry norms in capacity, floor loading, stowed height and numerous other features.

In addition to revamping the product line, Dolan worked with each department to completely restructure the management team, from engineering and operations to sales and marketing, capitalizing on expertise in each area to continue to drive the complete customer experience.

"I'm proud of what we accomplished during my time at Custom Equipment," Dolan said. "In addition to the new product development we achieved, the last two years have seen growth in the understanding of the brand's unique offering and entry into new markets. We've also transformed our sales team and worked to get a lot closer to the customers we serve. I'm excited about how far we've come and even more excited to watch the continued growth in years to come. I'm grateful to be able to continue to lend my voice."

A new vice president of sales and marketing will take over some of the responsibilities previously performed by Dolan.

