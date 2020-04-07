Terry Equipment Inc. Named to GOMACO's Top 10 of 2019

(L-R) are Logan Mohr, GOMACO Western United States district manager; Andru Small, Terry Equipment Inc.; and Bob Leonard, GOMACO United States and Canada sales manager.

GOMACO Corporation recently recognized Terry Equipment Inc. of California as a Top Ten Distributor for sales in the 2019 fiscal year. The award was presented in recognition for outstanding sales and distribution of GOMACO equipment in the United States.

Terry Equipment Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Calif., with branch offices in Sacramento, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nevada.

