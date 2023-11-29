The State Highway 288 connector ramp to I-610 South Loop eastbound will be closed until Feb. 19, 2024. (TxDOT photo)

As part of the ongoing Texas Clear Lanes project at I-610 /Cambridge Street, the Texas Department of Transportation will have a continuous closure at the north and southbound State Highway 288 connector ramp to I-610 South Loop eastbound until Feb. 19, 2024, at 5 a.m.

Crews will be constructing new SH 288 connector ramps to the I-610 eastbound mainlanes. Motorists can take the I-610 westbound connector ramp to the I-610 westbound mainlanes, then take the exit ramp to Buffalo Speedway, make a U-turn at Buffalo Spdwy to access the I-610 eastbound frontage road, then continue along the I-610 EBFR to the Buffalo Spdwy entrance ramp onto the I-610 eastbound mainlanes. This closure and detour information can be found at the I-610/Cambridge project website.

As one of six (6) Texas Clear Lanes projects in the Houston area, it is designed to improve traffic flow and connectivity, reduce congestion, add capacity, create better connectivity with SH 288, and improve overall mobility in the surrounding area. Situated in South-Central Houston, the project prioritizes better connectivity between the Medical Center, major event venues such as NRG Stadium, Houston Central Business and Museum districts, Historic Third Ward, and multiple colleges and universities. The $117 million project includes reconstruction of mainlanes, frontage roads, and the addition of a freeway overpass with eight direct connect tie-ins at I-610/SH 288. The eight direct connect tie-ins will complete and link the partially completed connector ramps already built as a part of the SH 288 Express Toll Lane project, completed in July 2022. Completion is expected in mid to late 2025.

Motorists may experience significant delays during the closure and should consider any alternate routes. Additional closure information can be found at Houston TranStar Closures are subject to change due to adverse weather.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Bambi Hall at 713/802-5072.

