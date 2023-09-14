Phase II work is under way on a highly anticipated multi-sports complex in Central Alabama.

The Fields at 17 Springs, located just outside Montgomery, is the result of a partnership between the city of Millbrook, Grandview Family YMCA, Elmore County Board of Education, Elmore County Economic Development Authority and the Elmore County Commission.

"This project is going to transform the gateway into our city and Elmore County," said Bill Myers, Grandview YMCA executive director. "It's going to spur economic development and improve the quality of life for people in the area."

The site, once a salvage yard, is being dramatically transformed after years of planning and coordination.

"This would not have been possible without the commitment of a lot of individuals," said Myers. "It took five different groups coming together for the betterment of the community. They joined to make something nice for everyone to enjoy."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place recently for Phase 1, which features two multipurpose fields, 12 tennis courts and a dozen pickleball courts. Phase II of The Fields of 17 Springs, a $76 million project, will include another multipurpose turf field located inside a stadium/event venue, a competition track with field events and six diamond fields for softball and baseball.

"This project has been in the planning stages since 2017, and to finally see dirt being moved is pretty exciting for all of us. It's rewarding to tie it all together and give residents some high-quality facilities to use."

Stone Building Company of Birmingham, Ala., serves as the contractor on the project, where site work is ongoing. Heavy equipment being used at this time includes excavators, dozers and dump trucks.

SS&L Architects was selected as the design team. According to the firm's website, the new construction development will serve as a main attraction for the city of Millbrook as a new multi-sport complex. A main entry and concourse lead to a ticket booth, concession spaces, locker rooms, basketball courts, an indoor track and a football stadium. A master plan was created that allowed for athletic field drop-offs and extra parking, a rerouted main road to reduce car speed for pedestrian safety, as well as improved walking trails and site connectivity. Added parking for food trucks and tailgating was also included in the blueprints.

The name 17 Springs, which now describes the joint development of recreational, entertainment and retail opportunities, dates back to an art festival that took place years ago on the YMCA property. The outdoor sports area was christened "The Fields at 17 Springs," while the future event center has been named "The Fieldhouse at 17 Springs." The adjacent commercial areas planned as a dining, hospitality, shopping and entertainment district will be known as "The Marketplace at 17 Springs."

As work continues on Phase II, organizers are already looking ahead.

"Everyone is excited about what's to come," said Myers. "There's a renewed interest in our community, and that means a great deal. People are happy to see this come out of the ground." CEG

