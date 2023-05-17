Three dozen emerging leaders in the transportation design and construction industry completed an intensive introduction to federal legislative and regulatory issues May 15 to 17 during the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation's Industry Leader Development Program (ILDP).

The annual event, held in conjunction with ARTBA's Federal Issues Program and the Transportation Construction Coalition (TCC) Fly-In, also featured policy discussions with congressional staff and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) officials.

More than 800 graduates from over 200 industry firms and public agencies have completed the ILDP since 1996. HNTB, one of the world's leading infrastructure firms, is the program's exclusive sponsor.

The ILDP provides participants with a solid understanding of industry economics, how transportation work in the United States is funded and financed, how actions by the federal government impact the industry, and how they — and their company or agency — can become politically engaged. As part of the program, graduates meet with their members of Congress to discuss transportation policy issues.

The three-day event included a session on implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and mentoring and career development sessions led by ARTBA Chair Paula Hammond, senior vice president, WSP USA and ARTBA Senior Vice Chair Tim Duit, president, Duit Holdings.

The 2023 class included:

Conrad Althoff, assistant project manager, Branch Civil Inc., Roanoke, Va.

Matt Baldwin, assistant vice president/ senior project manager, TranSystems Corporation, Geneva, Ill.

Ricardo "Rick" Betancourt, director of construction, Texas Department of Transportation Odessa District, Odessa, Texas

Brian Binder, director of project controls, Branch Civil Inc., Glen Allen, Va.

Kyle Burdi, project manager, Union Paving and Construction Co. Inc., Mountainside, N.J.

Jennifer Budd, partner, Cohen, Seglias, Pallas, Greenhall & Furman, P.C., Philadelphia, Pa.

Mark Campbell, pursuit manager, Lane Construction, Cheshire, Conn.

John Cappello, regional rales manager, HCSS, Sugar Land, Texas

Clayton Cross, area manager, Ajax Paving Industries of FL LLC, North Venice, Fla.

Matthew Doss, commercial business development manager, Commercial Metals Company (CMC), Ellijay, Ga.

Daniel Drury, commercial manager, Skanska USA Civil, Queens, N.Y.

Jason Duncan, deputy director, construction division, Texas Department of Transportation, Austin, Texas

Jaime Franchi, communications and government affairs director, Long Island Contractors' Association, Melville, N.Y.

Tabia Gamble, transportation planner, STV Inc., Owings Mills, Md.

Gregory Gharib, senior program director, Parsons, Pasadena, Calif.

Scott Gutowski, office manager / senior geotechnical engineer, Terracon Consultants Inc., Charlotte, N.C.

Michael Hadden, estimating manager, Skanska USA Civil, Waltham, Mass.

Scott Harley, regional team leader, CDM Smith, East Hartford, Conn.

Matthew Hearn, senior project manager, HNTB Corporation, Washington, DC

Seneca House, senior project manager, Parsons Corporation, Miami, Fla.

Alexander Jones, engineer 1, Rogers Group Inc., Columbia, Tenn.

Bryan Jones, division president, HNTB Corporation, Arlington, Va.

Erdal Karataylioglu, engineering manager, Parsons Corporation, Richardson, Texas

George Lane-Roberts, alternative delivery & preconstruction manager, J. Banicki Construction Inc. Phoenix, Ariz.

Stephen Lowrey, director of performance, APAC-Atlantic Inc., Knoxville, Tenn.

Crystal Lui, senior bridge engineer II, TY Lin, San Francisco, Calif.

Bryan Lutz, director of construction, Texas Department of Transportation, Tyler, Texas

Katie Peabody, customer success manager, HaulHub Inc., Boston, Mass.

Krista Putrino, VP, director of strategic business development & sales, New York Metro/ Trans. Global Business Line, AECOM, New York, N.Y.

Fernando Pizarro Quintanar, project director, Cintra, Austin, Texas

Ryan Russell, VP — construction performance, CRH Americas Materials, Nampa, Idaho

Luke Schweinsberg, project manager, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction, Draper, Utah

Bryan Smith, design build project manager, Wagman Heavy Civil Inc. York, Pa.

Patrick Son, senior project manager, roadway, Gannett Fleming Inc., Washington, D.C.

James Thomas, supervising engineer, Parsons, Centreville, Va.

Harrison Wadsworth, vice president, government relations, AECOM, Washington, D.C.

