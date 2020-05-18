Thompson Pump Stresses Hurricane Preparedness

A lift station backup pump operating during a storm.

Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, a manufacturer of heavy-duty portable diesel-powered bypass and dewatering pumps, wants everyone to be prepared for any major storm.

With the 2020 Hurricane Season just around the corner, Thompson Pump reminds people that storm preparedness is a year-round job and offers tips to make sure they are ready before this hurricane season becomes active.

Although it is impossible to stop any major storm from developing, some well-thought-out emergency preparedness can go a long way toward reducing the negative effects of a storm on a city and its citizens, essential services and overall economy.

According to Bobby Zitzka, Thompson Pump's sales manager, there are a number of ways you can make sure you are prepared right now: inspect pumps today; service and repair equipment before you actually need it, including correcting fittings and hoses; clean out drains; pump down lakes and ponds; check fuel supplies; stock up on spare parts for emergency repairs; and identify areas more susceptible to major storm damage that can be serviced immediately. Do these things now, because Zitzka says the one or two days before a storm hits often result in high call volume for emergency assistance, making these in-advance preparation steps all the more critical.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen hurricanes devastate regions of the United States. Even in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, we can't forget the catastrophic damage and record-breaking flooding hurricanes can cause, and we have to make sure people are prepared for these storms," said Zitzka.

Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, a family-owned company currently celebrating its 50th year in business, is a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise for bypass pumping, dewatering, mining and flood control.

