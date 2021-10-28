List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Thompson Tractor Hosts Customer Appreciation Event

Thu October 28, 2021 - Southeast Edition #22
CEG


Thompson Tractor Co. hosted a great crowd to a customer appreciation event at its new combined earthmoving and rental, Tuscumbia, Ala., facility on Oct. 21. The event was held to introduce customers and prospects to Thompson's enhanced offerings in Tuscumbia. The event featured giveaways, periodic prize drawings, a catered lunch served by one of Alabama's favorites, Full Moon BBQ, static machine displays, and tents "pitched" by the various Thompson divisions to provide attendees with additional Cat product and services information.

This facility was officially opened earlier in the year and is a substantial upgrade in size compared to the previous Tuscumbia location. Located just off State Hwy. 20, the facility is a completely refurbished 12,000 sq. ft. existing facility that was revamped and rebuilt to serve the needs of Thompson Tractor and Thompson Rents. With the increase in square footage over the previous facility, five-bays and close to 4 acres of equipment yard, this branch can better serve the sales, rental, parts, and service needs of their customers. Additional services available at this facility include parts warehousing, a designated parts counter and a hydraulic hose building center.

Thompson Tractor's Corporate Facilities Manager, Travis Rutherford, said, "in addition to serving our rental customer needs, this branch will also have the capability to provide service work for our customer's compact and mid-sized earthmoving machines. Rutherford went on to say, "this reflects new branch interior design elements focused on our walk in customers."

So far, the look and the capabilities of this new branch facility have been well accepted by the community. Thompson Tractor is committed to being a key part in this growing area of the state and looks forward to providing top quality service customers in the region. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

The new Thompson Rents branch is quite visible and easy to locate on the busy Hwy. 20 four-lane thoroughfare at Elledge Lane in Tuscumbia, Ala.
A huge crowd turned out for the Thompson Rents — Tuscumbia, Ala., branch customer appreciation event on Oct. 21.
 
Some local Tuscumbia business and governmental representatives turned out to provide their support for the new facility, including (L-R) Tyson Johnson, Henninger, Johnson & Layton Insurance; Kerry Underwood, mayor of Tuscumbia; Shane Marquis, Thompson Tractor, product support; Buddy Whitlock, Bank Independent; and Sue Pilkilton, executive director — Birthplace of Helen Keller Museum.
Enjoying the day’s events and some time to chat (L-R) are Mike Wagnon, Wagnon Construction, Tuscumbia, Ala.; and Thompson Tractor’s Brandon Oliver, Matt Weissgerber and Phillip Etienne.
A gathering of some of the key Thompson Tractor staffers that keep this facility moving forward and a productive business in Tuscumbia (L-R) are Shane Marquis, Kirk Kelly, Tyler Brown, Jared Pennington, Lucy Thompson Marsh, Drew Koonce, Jason White, Harold Young and Scotty Lee.
The Tuscumbia Thompson Rents location has a complete parts showroom, parts counter and parts warehousing area adjacent to the rental counter.
Looking over and discussing some of the machines on display (L-R) are Robert Williams and Jerry Wear of Williams Farms, Hatton, Ala.; and Tyler Brown, Thompson Tractor.
Harold Young (in back), Tuscumbia parts manager stops, to talk with some of his friends and customers during lunch. (L-R, seated) are Dylan Stutts and Bubba Stutts of Stutts & Son Inc., Leighton, Ala; and Ryan Keenum, Joe Keenum and Jim Bishop of SRM Concrete, Muscle Shoals, Ala.




Today's top stories

VIDEO: Volvo Prototype LX03: Intelligent Future of Construction

Michigan Paving & Materials, MDOT Use Design-Build Approach for $210M I-69 Rebuild

John Deere Expands Upon Precision Technology Suite With SmartGrade Remote Support

Is Your Equipment Fleet Ready for Winter?

President Biden on Hand at Kickoff of N.J.'s North Portal Bridge Project

USACE Expands Chickamauga Lock in $757M Project to Solve Structural Issues

John Deere Invests in Renewable Fuel Technology

Bobcat Company Launches E32, E35 25hp, E35 33hp R2-Series Excavators



 

Read more about...

Alabama Business News Events Thompson Tractor






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo