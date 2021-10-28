Thompson Tractor Co. hosted a great crowd to a customer appreciation event at its new combined earthmoving and rental, Tuscumbia, Ala., facility on Oct. 21. The event was held to introduce customers and prospects to Thompson's enhanced offerings in Tuscumbia. The event featured giveaways, periodic prize drawings, a catered lunch served by one of Alabama's favorites, Full Moon BBQ, static machine displays, and tents "pitched" by the various Thompson divisions to provide attendees with additional Cat product and services information.

This facility was officially opened earlier in the year and is a substantial upgrade in size compared to the previous Tuscumbia location. Located just off State Hwy. 20, the facility is a completely refurbished 12,000 sq. ft. existing facility that was revamped and rebuilt to serve the needs of Thompson Tractor and Thompson Rents. With the increase in square footage over the previous facility, five-bays and close to 4 acres of equipment yard, this branch can better serve the sales, rental, parts, and service needs of their customers. Additional services available at this facility include parts warehousing, a designated parts counter and a hydraulic hose building center.

Thompson Tractor's Corporate Facilities Manager, Travis Rutherford, said, "in addition to serving our rental customer needs, this branch will also have the capability to provide service work for our customer's compact and mid-sized earthmoving machines. Rutherford went on to say, "this reflects new branch interior design elements focused on our walk in customers."

So far, the look and the capabilities of this new branch facility have been well accepted by the community. Thompson Tractor is committed to being a key part in this growing area of the state and looks forward to providing top quality service customers in the region. CEG

