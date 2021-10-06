The SLU can be configured to carry up to eight oils or maintenance fluids, plus diesel, diesel exhaust fluid, grease and compressed air.

Thunder Creek Equipment, a leading manufacturer of bulk diesel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and fleet maintenance products, announced the launch of its all new service and lube upfit platform, or SLU.

The SLU combines the tailored precision of Thunder Creek's service and lube trailer with the nimbleness of a medium-duty service body, according to the company.

The SLU is equipped to thrive in tight, urban environments and compressed job sites. It can be configured to carry up to eight oils or maintenance fluids, plus diesel, diesel exhaust fluid, grease and compressed air.

"When we launch a new product into the industrial and construction markets it needs to do two things: first, it needs to solve a problem that our customers in the field have, and second it needs to be built with the kind of rugged dependability the industry has come to know Thunder Creek for," said Seth Schreur, Thunder Creek's vice president of engineering.

"The SLU does both those and more and is positioned to be the most versatile fleet maintenance product on the market for companies looking to take their preventative maintenance program to the field to maximize efficiency and uptime."

The entire SLU pneumatic pumping system is powered by a built-in VMAC air compressor, which provides for more storage in the truck body for filters, tools and an optional grease keg. Fluid volumes are configurable in 115-, 55-, and 25-gal. tanks, depending on a customer's fleet maintenance needs. Fluids supported include fresh oil, reclaimed oil, grease, antifreeze, reclaimed antifreeze, high flow oil, diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid. Total capacity for the SLU is 690 gallons.

All fluid maintenance systems are plumbed into the truck's all new Utility Box, which features a completely streamlined control panel. The entire control panel is color coded to match the nozzles and hoses, making it easy to use for operators and reduce training.

Additionally, operating the SLU does not require a commercial driver's license or a HAZMAT endorsement, saving customers from increased insurance costs, and the cost of hiring highly sought after CDL drivers.

"In this market, we know ROI, efficiency and uptime are king," said Larry Lea, Thunder Creek's vice president of sales. "As a fully configurable product, the SLU can be built to meet the exacting needs of every construction, industrial or utility company looking to maximize their organization's fleet maintenance. It's everything you need in an oil and lube platform, and nothing you don't."

