TicketWatch LLC announced an Android Smartphone eTickets application offering greater accessibility for its user friendly and cost-effective electronic ticket system. The system employs barcode scanning of material loads at pickup and drop off, with signatures and tickets generated instantly and synchronized for access from a desktop computer in real time.

"We are excited to announce the release of our new Android smartphone app for TicketWatch. This app offers greater convenience, affordability and shorter startup time," said John Desjardine, president and CEO of TicketWatch.

Every ticket is dated and time stamped, so there is no more waiting on drivers to turn in tickets, eliminating the need for paper tickets. It provides complete load processing with greatly increased record keeping speed, accuracy and documentation over typed or handwritten tickets.

The TicketWatch system offers improved load tracking and the ability to better manage drivers and analyze data anytime, anywhere. TicketWatch LLC offers system start up and customization with onsite training and technical support at no charge for as long as needed by the client.

"We have used TicketWatch on two successive excavation contracts requiring roughly 650,000 cubic yards of material to be hauled offsite," said a representative from Earth Builders LP, a TicketWatch client. "In real time we were able to record and verify more than 50,000 loads ensuring that we were paid for every load and weren't charged for loads that we didn't haul. This was done using two cell phones syncing to the TicketWatch database in real time. Driver tickets were printed onsite with mobile printers, and we were able to check production in real time from the office.

"Using TicketWatch we were able to give the project owner confidence that they received the material they were paying for and gave us the ability to verify that we were not paying contract haulers for phantom loads. TicketWatch proved to be a simple and effective way to monitor over 500 loads per shift."

For more information, visit www.ticketwatch.net. CEG

Today's top stories