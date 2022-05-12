With a base weight starting from 3,040 lb., the 534 is matched to Tigercat's 1165 harvester and sized for optimal productivity in a 6 to 20 in. stem diameter range.

As a part of Tigercat's overall strategy to provide end-to-end CTL harvesting systems, the company has released the new 534 harvesting head.

With a base weight starting from 3,040 lb., the 534 is matched to Tigercat's 1165 harvester and sized for optimal productivity in a 6 to 20 in. stem diameter range.

The 534 is a three-wheel drive head with a triangulated wheel arm design. Four cast steel knife arms, along with a fixed front and back knife provide excellent delimbing quality, according to the manufacturer.

The measuring wheel is hydraulically actuated for positive contact and reduced component wear. Diameter measuring is standard on the wheel arms and front knife arms to provide superior accuracy.

The efficient hydraulic system is tuned for optimal performance with the 1165 harvester.

The 534 is the first Tigercat harvesting head to utilize the new Tigercat D7 control system. The user interface is simple and intuitive, accessed with a large 12 in. touchscreen display. Multiple system options allow for various levels of production reporting.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

