During Work Truck Week 2022, Tina Albright, vice president of HR and safety at Truck Bodies & Equipment International Inc. — TBEI (Lake Crystal, Minn.), a subsidiary of Federal Signal Corporation (Oak Brook, Ill.), was installed as 58th board chair of NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry. She accepted the position from immediate past board chair Jon Sievert, vice president — business development, of Douglas Dynamics (Milwaukee, Wis.).

"I'm eager to begin this journey as NTEA board chair and the first female to reside in the position," said Albright. "Throughout the next year, I plan to continue strengthening awareness of the programs, tools and services the association offers to help member companies maneuver and succeed in today's ever-changing market."

Albright's industry career began more than 27 years ago in office administration at Rugby Manufacturing Company (now TBEI). Throughout her career, she has held a broad range of positions spanning the organization, including inside sales and marketing, production management, supply chain, human resources and safety.

Since being elected to NTEA's board in 2017, Albright has worked to further association and industry progress. In addition to serving on the executive committee, in recent years, she's been involved in the chassis liaison committee, education committee, workforce development task force, services committee, and chaired the board development and recruitment committee and the finance and investment committee.

2022–2023 NTEA Board

Also serving on the board's executive committee are:

First Vice Chair David Scheitlin, general manager, Auto Truck Group LLC (Roanoke, Ind.)

Second Vice Chair Jason Ritchey, president/owner, Curry Supply Co. (Martinsburg, Pa.)

Third Vice Chair and Treasurer Ben Winter, director of business development, Transfer Flow Inc. (Chico, Calif.)

Secretary Steve Carey, president and CEO, NTEA (Farmington Hills, Mich.)

Distributor Directors

Rick Albertini, CEO, Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment (Pomona, Calif.)

Rod Hill, president, Utility Truck Equipment Inc. (Circleville, Ohio)

Mike Randolph, president — Work Truck and EV Solutions, Fontaine Modification Co. (Charlotte, N.C.)

Manufacturer Directors

TJ Blandford, CEO, Tommy Gate Co. (Woodbine, Iowa)

Pat Godwin Jr., corporate president (The Godwin Group), Godwin Mfg. Co. Inc. (Dunn, N.C.)

Joe Lewis, vice president, ATW Truck Equipment (Kingston, Okla.)

Todd Mouw, president, ROUSH CleanTech (Livonia, Mich.

Chris Weiss, vice president of engineering, The Knapheide Manufacturing Company (Quincy, Ill.)

Associate Director

Joe Curran, national fleet sales manager, Peterbilt Motors Company (Denton, Texas)

