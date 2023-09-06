With the support of community and technical colleges in Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, Titan Machinery said it recently hosted nearly 140 ninth and 10th grade students during Titan Machinery Diesel Camps.

The camps provide students with hands-on experience in the field of diesel mechanics.

Attendees worked alongside certified diesel technology instructors, industry experts from Titan and current student technicians to problem-solve real-world mechanical issues, learn about the inner workings of machines and actively complete equipment repairs. They also drove equipment and toured the campuses.

"Through these camps, our goal is to increase awareness of and interest in career and technical education [CTE] programs and ensure students appreciate the income potential and lifestyle advantages of skilled trade careers," said Sarah Kenz, talent acquisition manager at Titan Machinery, West Fargo, N.D.

The camps, which spanned 2-4 days each, were held at Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Central Community College, Hastings, Neb.; North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, N.D.; and Lake Area Technical College, Watertown, S.D.

Titan Machinery said by providing a safe, fun and interesting learning environment, its Diesel Camps work to encourage more students to consider a career in the skilled trades. The program also is designed to change perceptions about diesel mechanic careers.

