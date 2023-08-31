List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of O'Connors

    Thu August 31, 2023 - National Edition
    Titan Machinery


    Titan Machinery Inc., a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire J.J. O'Connor & Sons Pty. Ltd., the largest Case IH dealership group in Australia, for $63 million in cash, subject to final working capital and other closing adjustments.

    In the unaudited full fiscal year period ended June 30, 2023, O'Connors generated revenue of $258 million and EBITDA of $21.4 million, as translated to USD.

    O'Connors, founded in 1964, is the largest Case IH dealership group in Australia, and a market leader in high horsepower equipment. O'Connors delivers a wide range of new and used equipment, parts and services through its 15 dealerships and one parts location located in the Australian southeastern grain belt, which includes the regions of Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

    In addition, O'Connors is a distributor of more than 25 leading short-line equipment brands, providing an impressive range of complementary offerings to its core Case IH line of products, and has a strong parts and service business that provides a reliable recurring revenue stream.

    On a consolidated basis, O'Connors achieved a gross margin of approximately 18.7 percent in the full fiscal year 2023, and generated a total pre-tax margin of approximately 7.2 percent, representing a margin profile that is consistent with Titan's.

    David Meyer, Titan Machinery's chairman and chief executive officer, stated, "We are pleased to announce our definitive agreement to acquire O'Connors, Australia's leading Case IH dealership group. This transaction marks our entry into the Australian agriculture market, as we continue to seek opportunities for Titan to expand its reach, both domestically and abroad. O'Connors' operating metrics, core values and customer-centric focus align with our own, making them a great partner for our entry into the Australian agriculture market, which is benefiting from strong fundamentals that are being driven by enhanced productivity, economies of scale and farmer profitability.

    "We are very impressed with the O'Connors senior management team, led by CEO Gareth Webb, who have been operating the business exceptionally well over the last five years after succeeding the retiring major shareholders Dennis and Mark O'Connor. It's this strong management team, along with their great track record of retailing and supporting the high horsepower CaseIH product line up that makes this a very compelling acquisition.

    "O'Connors has established itself as a respected leader in the region, earning a reputation for its deep expertise and employee and customer-centric focus. Their long-term business relationships, built over nearly six decades, demonstrates their commitment to excellence.

    "The O'Connors team has a proven track record of driving organic growth, M&A execution and profitability, and we believe that there is additional opportunity to build upon their growth formula and capitalize on operational synergies across Titan's global footprint as we integrate the business."

    For more information, visit www.titanmachinery.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Next Phase of $3.2B Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project Under Way

    New York Mayor Pursuing Billions in Federal Infrastructure Funds

    Unveiling the Future: Alternative Power Trends at The Utility Expo

    Maryland to Seek Federal Grants to Expand Capital Beltway, Rebuild Major Bridge

    Royals Unveil Ballpark, Entertainment Plans for Two Sites

    HBS Systems Announces Integration With Record360

    Officials Apply for Federal Grant to Rebuild Critical Duluth-Superior Bridge

    WisDOT Project Wins AASHTO Regional Award for Excellence



     

    Read more about...

    Agriculture Australia Case Ih Titan Machinery Inc






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA