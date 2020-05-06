--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Toku-America Inc. Moving Office Location to Riverside, California

Wed May 06, 2020 - West Edition #10
Toku-America


The Striker T-Rex provides a safe and efficient solution as it is a product designed for this specific application. It's patented design allows the operator to break concrete, slide the breaker underneath and clamp the slab in place via hydraulic jaw.

Toku-America Inc. is proud to announce that its west location has moved and expanded. The company has relocated from a 4,900 sq. ft. facility in Mira Loma, Calif. to a 10,000 sq. ft. facility in Riverside, Calif. to better serve the needs of customers on the West Coast. The plans are to increase production out of the west branch which will alleviate the workload of the main facility in Willoughby, Ohio and increase overall production and customer satisfaction. Toku-America Inc. is constantly looking to improve its product for the customer and will continue to keep its customer's safety and overall satisfaction a top priority.

Introducing: T-Rex

Toku-America Inc. is proud to announce the Striker T-Rex (Patented). Primarily on the West Coast, the company has found that customers are utilizing the hydraulic breaker as their primary means of concrete demolition. Operators have been breaking up slabs of concrete, sliding the breaker underneath it and balancing the slab until they can dump it into their truck bin. The Striker T-Rex provides a safe and efficient solution as it is a product designed for this specific application. It's patented design allows the operator to break concrete, slide the breaker underneath and clamp the slab in place via hydraulic jaw. The breaker's housing is both wider and reinforced to provide a more stable platform for the concrete to be transferred and to protect the hydraulic components of the attachment. The hydraulic jaw operates through a diverter valve which utilizes the same hydraulics to operate the breaker; no additional pump is needed to operate the Striker T-Rex. The Striker T-Rex is currently the safest way to utilize one attachment to complete concrete demolition in a fraction of the time.

About Toku-America Inc.

Toku-America Inc. is a provider of hydraulic attachments branded Striker, used in construction, demolition and agriculture. It provides hydraulic attachments including breakers, post drivers, augers, compactors, crushers, pulverizers and shears to name a portion of the line. Toku-America Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Toku Pneumatic Co. Ltd., and is backed by over 70 years of Japanese manufacturing experience in the construction industry. This year commemorates Toku-America Inc.'s 10-year anniversary and it continues to move forward by listening to customer feedback, identifying market needs and providing excellent service to our customers.



