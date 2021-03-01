Ritchie Bros.' Orlando, Fla., auction Feb 15 to 20 wrapped up after a busy and very successful six days of 100 percent online auction action. By the end of the final day, Ritchie had sold more than 12,000 items for more than $191 million.

With more than 22,700 online bidders from more than 80 countries participating, it was clear that, despite the challenges of COVID-19, global buyer demand for equipment is still strong.

Here's a look at 10 different big ticket items sold at Orlando. For a more in-depth look at some of the numbers from Orlando, see the daily pricing reports provided by Rouse Services.



The biggest ticket item sold at Orlando 2021 was this 2017 Peterson 5710D crawler horizontal grinder (lot #1456) that sold on opening day for $630,000 to an online buyer from Georgia.



The biggest ticket transport truck sold at Orlando, this 2017 Peterbilt 389 T/A sleeper cab and chassis (lot #3723), sold for $140,000 to a buyer from California.



Excavators are always big sellers at Orlando, and this year the biggest ticket machine was this 2016 Caterpillar 374FL hydraulic excavator (lot #2314V) that sold for $460,000 to a buyer from Michigan. The “V” in the lot number means that this item sold virtually — it was located offsite and was not in the Orlando yard. This virtual sales option allowed customers the convenience of selling their equipment to a global audience from their location.



Orlando’s top-selling crane was this 2012 Kobelco CK1600G 160 ton self-erecting crawler crane (lot #2054) that sold for $435,000 to a Florida buyer.



Orlando sees all manner of passenger vehicles up for grabs, from ATVs and motor homes to cars, pick ups and buses. And this 2020 Prevost H345 56 passenger 6x2 45 ft. coach (lot #3776) was the auction’s biggest ticket vehicle, selling for $360,000 to an online buyer from Minnesota.



Dozer day at Orlando was traditionally one of the most popular — and noisy — days, as the big machines rumbled across the ramp from dawn ‘til dusk. With the auction online this year, it was a lot quieter at the site but the bids were still flying in thick and fast for items like this 2015 John Deere 1050K crawler tractor (lot #1830), Orlando’s biggest ticket dozer that sold for $325,000 to a local buyer.



The biggest ticket articulated dump truck sold at Orlando this year was this 2019 Caterpillar 745 6x6 (lot #1191) that sold to a buyer from Ontario, Canada, for $290,000.



Representing the road building industry, this 2017 Caterpillar PM622 crawler profiler (lot #2128) was the biggest ticket milling machine, selling for $290,000 to a buyer from Virginia.



Orlando’s biggest ticket wheel loader was this 2015 Caterpillar 980M (lot #969V) that sold for $272,500 to a buyer from Massachusetts.



The biggest ticket motor grader at Orlando was this 2016 Caterpillar 140M3 AWD (lot #384) that sold to an online buyer from Spain for $220,000.



