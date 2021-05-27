TSS' award submission focused on SLI's use of Autodesk solutions to help design and coordinate construction of the 303 Battery building within Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, the first Net Zero Energy (NZE) apartment high-rise in the world as certified by the International Living Future Institute.

Topcon Positioning Group announced its North American retail organization, the Topcon Solutions Store (TSS), was recently presented with the Autodesk "Most Impactful Sustainability Win" award for its sales and services work with Sustainable Living Innovations (SLI) in Seattle, Wash.

The award recognizes one of three Autodesk reseller partners throughout the world that are driving both impactful and innovative uses of Autodesk solutions to help customers implement and achieve a product, process, or program which supports at least one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

TSS' award submission focused on SLI's use of Autodesk solutions to help design and coordinate construction of the 303 Battery building within Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, the first Net Zero Energy (NZE) apartment high-rise in the world as certified by the International Living Future Institute. The building will be carbon neutral and 15 stories high with 112 units, including 27 affordable units — five of which satisfy Seattle's Mandatory Housing Affordability requirements, and 22 of which will be income- or rent-restricted as part of the Multi-Family Tax Exemption program.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with this award alongside SLI for efforts to help evolve the AEC world through sustainability," said Mark Contino, TSS vice president.

"The Autodesk tools SLI utilized for the 303 Battery building play a key role in collaboration among various product and technical designers throughout the design phase. We are happy to have supported SLI in their endeavor to make the world's first NZE apartment high-rise."

"TSS and Autodesk have been tremendous partners in the design and delivery of 303 Battery," said Eric Hinckley, chief technology officer of SLI. "TSS has provided the tools and solutions that we have needed to make the project a success, and we're pleased to help them win this prestigious award."

TSS is an Autodesk Platinum Partner and made the submission as part of the Autodesk Worldwide Channel Sales and Services Platinum Club. The winners of the award were selected through a review process on their project's intention to address global or community needs, innovation in use of Autodesk solutions, and the impact of the project outcome for the customer's target audience.

"Despite an unprecedented year of new challenges and obstacles to overcome, TSS' perseverance and dedication to helping customers achieve their desired business outcomes demonstrates the tremendous value they bring to the Autodesk ecosystem," said Josh Martin, project manager of the Autodesk Platinum Club.

Autodesk Partners recognized with a Platinum Club award, like TSS, are invited to participate in Autodesk's Platinum Club event, which will take place this September.

