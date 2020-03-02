Tracey Road Equipment Hosts Paving Professionals Workshop

Tracey Road Equipment packed the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds on Feb. 5, 2020, with paving professionals from across the state who gathered for an informational workshop presented by representatives from some of the most recognized names in road building equipment.

For decades, Tracey Road Equipment has prided itself on offering municipalities, road builders, as well as residential and commercial paving professionals, the equipment and support they need to perform at a high level of excellence.

Presentations included:

Asphalt Paver: Functions, Setup and Adjustments, presented by Charles Butler of Roadtec;

Screeds — Applications, Adjustments and Issues, presented by Chris Smith and Karl Rowan, both of Carlson;

Techniques for Proper Compaction, presented by Brad Belvin of Sakai;

Material Management System — manage material usage, time trucking requirements, rate efficiency, provide reporting of job for quality control, presented by John Hood of Mat Manager; and

Cold Planers/Mills, presented by Roadtec's Charlie Butler.

In addition to supplying a host of information, Tracey Road Equipment displayed a wide selection of its equipment offerings from the manufacturers the dealer represents, including:

highway pavers and milling machines from Roadtec;

pavers from Carlson;

material distributors from E.D. Etnyre & Co;

Sakai compaction equipment;

New Holland skid steers with a wide variety of attachments designed with the paving professional in mind; and

Road Widener skid steer attachments, including road wideners, and offset rollers. CEG