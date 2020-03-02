--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Tracey Road Equipment Hosts Paving Professionals Workshop

Mon March 02, 2020 - Northeast Edition #5
Tracey Road Equipment packed the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds on Feb. 5, 2020, with paving professionals from across the state who gathered for an informational workshop presented by representatives from some of the most recognized names in road building equipment.

For decades, Tracey Road Equipment has prided itself on offering municipalities, road builders, as well as residential and commercial paving professionals, the equipment and support they need to perform at a high level of excellence.

Presentations included:

  • Asphalt Paver: Functions, Setup and Adjustments, presented by Charles Butler of Roadtec;
  • Screeds — Applications, Adjustments and Issues, presented by Chris Smith and Karl Rowan, both of Carlson;
  • Techniques for Proper Compaction, presented by Brad Belvin of Sakai;
  • Material Management System — manage material usage, time trucking requirements, rate efficiency, provide reporting of job for quality control, presented by John Hood of Mat Manager; and
  • Cold Planers/Mills, presented by Roadtec's Charlie Butler.

In addition to supplying a host of information, Tracey Road Equipment displayed a wide selection of its equipment offerings from the manufacturers the dealer represents, including:

  • highway pavers and milling machines from Roadtec;
  • pavers from Carlson;
  • material distributors from E.D. Etnyre & Co;
  • Sakai compaction equipment;
  • New Holland skid steers with a wide variety of attachments designed with the paving professional in mind; and
  • Road Widener skid steer attachments, including road wideners, and offset rollers. CEG
Tracey Road Equipment recently added the Carlson line of platform pavers to its lineup. Carlson’s award-winning design is noted for laying down one of the finest mats in the industry. Carlson is quickly becoming the paver of choice in the residential/commercial category. (L-R) are Chris Smith of Carlson Company; Scott Collins of Tracey Road Equipment; Karl Rowan of Carlson Company; and Wade Marvin of Tracey Road Equipment.
In the highly competitive and challenging arena of milling machines, Roadtec is an industry leader.
These days it seems like it’s all about the technology and companies like Roadtec, Carlson and Sakai are all on the cutting edge of breakthroughs that improve efficiencies and ease of operation.
Chris Smith, senior product support specialist of Carlson, discusses proper maintenance practices for asphalt pavers.
Hundreds of paving professionals from across the Empire State gathered for the informational workshop provided by Tracey Road Equipment and its suppliers.
Brad Belvin of Sakai explains compaction best practices.
Tracey Road Equipment and its suppliers provided lunch for approximately 400 attendees.
The Roadtec RD-195e rubber-track asphalt paver made for highway work offers dual operator stations that can move out beyond the sides of the machine, giving the operator an excellent downward view at the side of the machine during operation. The Mat Manager material management system is on this machine and received a lot of interest from paver operators and supervisors.
The Roadtec RD-175e rubber-track asphalt paver is designed to work in tight places without sacrificing traction or pushing power.
New Holland skid steers give the paving contractor a Swiss Army knife variety of attachments to work from, including brooms, offset rollers, road wideners, milling heads and much more.
Tracey Road Equipment has long been known for its ability to keep customers up and running. The company’s fleet of modern service trucks demonstrates its commitment to customer support.
The New Holland model C237 captured the attention of attendees, who quickly noticed the design with easy maintenance and service in mind.
