Tracey Road Equipment Hosts Paving Professionals Workshop

For decades, Tracey Road Equipment has prided itself on offering municipalities, road builders, as well as residential and commercial paving professionals, the equipment and support they need to perform at a high level of excellence.
In addition to supplying a host of information, Tracey Road Equipment displayed a wide selection of its equipment offerings from the manufacturers the dealer represents, including:
Tracey Road Equipment recently added the Carlson line of platform pavers to its lineup. Carlson’s award-winning design is noted for laying down one of the finest mats in the industry. Carlson is quickly becoming the paver of choice in the residential/commercial category. (L-R) are Chris Smith of Carlson Company; Scott Collins of Tracey Road Equipment; Karl Rowan of Carlson Company; and Wade Marvin of Tracey Road Equipment.
In the highly competitive and challenging arena of milling machines, Roadtec is an industry leader.
These days it seems like it’s all about the technology and companies like Roadtec, Carlson and Sakai are all on the cutting edge of breakthroughs that improve efficiencies and ease of operation.
Chris Smith, senior product support specialist of Carlson, discusses proper maintenance practices for asphalt pavers.
Hundreds of paving professionals from across the Empire State gathered for the informational workshop provided by Tracey Road Equipment and its suppliers.
Brad Belvin of Sakai explains compaction best practices.
Tracey Road Equipment and its suppliers provided lunch for approximately 400 attendees.
The Roadtec RD-195e rubber-track asphalt paver made for highway work offers dual operator stations that can move out beyond the sides of the machine, giving the operator an excellent downward view at the side of the machine during operation. The Mat Manager material management system is on this machine and received a lot of interest from paver operators and supervisors.
The Roadtec RD-175e rubber-track asphalt paver is designed to work in tight places without sacrificing traction or pushing power.
New Holland skid steers give the paving contractor a Swiss Army knife variety of attachments to work from, including brooms, offset rollers, road wideners, milling heads and much more.
Tracey Road Equipment has long been known for its ability to keep customers up and running. The company’s fleet of modern service trucks demonstrates its commitment to customer support.
The New Holland model C237 captured the attention of attendees, who quickly noticed the design with easy maintenance and service in mind.