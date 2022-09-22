Seen here is the exterior of the expanded parts shop. (Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)

Tracey Road Equipment, founded in 1976, has long been known as one of the most diverse and fastest growing truck and equipment distributors in New York State.

Well known for its wide variety of equipment, Tracey Road uniquely offers the Daimler truck franchise along with some of the most respected earthmoving, road building and aggregate equipment manufacturers available.

Headquartered in East Syracuse, the company recently added 35,000 sq. ft. to its previously existing 75,000 sq. ft. facility. Guests will have an opportunity to see the newly expanded location at the company's Oct. 6 open house.

"The expansion is going to help every aspect of Tracey Road," said Scott Thayer, Compact Sales Manager. "It doesn't matter who it is, everyone is seeing extreme increases in equipment sales, in parts and in service. In order to keep up with that, we had to add mechanics and we had to add space. Especially on the compact side of things. A lot of times [a small excavator] might be the customer's only machine, and if they can't get that up and running in a timely fashion, they don't have another machine to fall back on. That's where this new addition is going to help, in facilitating quicker turnaround times."

The expanded location also will create career opportunities, adding over 300 jobs across New York. Tracey Road has also opened a teaching facility for high school juniors and seniors in partnership with the BOCES program that works to help educate local students, while building connections with the future workforce.

"We provide a teaching facility for high school juniors and seniors for the diesel tech school," said President Jerry Tracey. "We provide busing for the children and do two classes a day. Some students go into the service shop, some go into the collision body shop and some go into the parts department, so they learn every aspect of what's going on. One goal of this partnership is that these students may one day join the Tracey Road family as employees."

In addition to the East Syracuse expansion, Tracey Road also is expanding the company's regional footprint through new locations. Tracey Road's facilities are located in East Syracuse, Albany, Binghamton, Queensbury, Rochester, Utica and Watertown, and that list is rapidly growing.

"We're looking for a location in Buffalo right now and also in the Wilkes-Barre area of Pennsylvania," Tracey said.

But the company's reach doesn't end there, either.

"We also have an online parts store that we've expanded our footprint into, so we have an e-commerce component that sells parts worldwide," Tracey said.

Expanding into the worldwide market is something Tracey Road has initiated by utilizing the latest online technologies.

"We invest heavily in technology that is the most current and up-to-date to pull people to our website and get found nationwide and worldwide," said Rajan Julka, Chief Technology Officer. "We have a fully dedicated marketing department, which is a little unique inside a dealership. Most dealerships don't dedicate as many resources as Jerry [Tracey] has. We utilize various points of technology to help drive traffic to our site."

Expanded Product Offerings

Intertwined with Tracey Road's physical location and online expansions is an exciting development within the company's new product offerings. The company was recently named one of only two exclusive dealers for the new Hitachi excavator line in New York State.

Jerry Tracey emphasized the importance of this expansion within the company's product offering for its customers. "Hitachi is the number-one worldwide excavator manufacturer, so we're pretty excited about the opportunity it's going to bring to us," he said. "We'll be able to service all the John Deere excavator products along with the Hitachi brand."

Tracey Road continues to grow and expand its product offerings to better serve its customers. One example is Astec Industries, which is made up of the previous Astec family of brands. Tracey's offers the aforementioned lineup as well as the recent addition of the Peterson Forestry and Environmental Recycling division of the powerhouse brand.

Alongside the new players, Tracey Road continues to proudly offer and service longtime brands such as Liebherr, Kobelco, Hyundai, Sakai, New Holland and more. The company's truck lines, Freightliner and Western Star, have both recently announced new model launches to offer innovative and driver-driven updates to their family of over-the-road and vocational trucks.

Equipment Rental Options

Not only are the new Hitachi excavators now available for purchase from Tracey Road, they are also available for rent as part of the company's vast rental offerings. To provide customers with flexibility and options to meet their needs, equipment can be rented on a daily, weekly, monthly or seasonal basis.

"We rent everything from skid steer attachments all the way up to 180,000-pound excavators," said Greg Hulslander, rental manager of Tracey Road.

Equipment and attachment brands available for rent include New Holland, Morbark, Hitachi and Sakai, as well as Astec, which encompasses the Carlson paver line, Roadtec pavers, mills and reclaimers, BTI hammers, and KPI-JCI crushers, screeners and conveyers.

"Our goal with renting equipment is to make [our customers'] jobs more profitable by making sure they have the right piece of equipment for the job they're doing," said Hulslander. "The customer is number one, and their satisfaction is the key to our success." CEG

Celebrate With Tracey Road Equipment

The sales team and manufacturers will be available at Tracey Road's open house, scheduled for Oct. 6 at the newly expanded East Syracuse location. In addition to the "latest and greatest of what Tracey Road has to offer," including new products and services, guests also will enjoy live music and food as well as be entered to win door prizes.

Pre-register for the open house at www.traceyroad.com/open-house/.

